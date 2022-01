Just a little over 24 hours from now the Chargers will be taking the field against the Raiders in a game that will decide the playoff fates of either team. It’s “win and you’re in” for these two squads who have fought like hell on a weekly basis to make it here. Brandon Staley has his Chargers team humming after a big win over the Broncos while the Raiders and Rich Bisaccia were able to sneak a win out from under the Colts in week 17.

2 DAYS AGO