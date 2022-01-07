ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTechnology and health care companies helped pull stocks lower on Wall Street Thursday, driving...

MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock rises Tuesday, still underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) inched 0.77% higher to $2,794.72 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.92% to 4,713.07 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.51% to 36,252.02. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $224.61 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors despite daily gains

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) rallied 2.40% to $3,307.24 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.92% to 4,713.07 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.51% to 36,252.02. The stock's rise snapped a five-day losing streak. Amazon.com Inc. closed $465.84 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company achieved on July 13th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) rallied 1.21% to $2,773.39 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,670.29 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.45% to 36,068.87. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $245.94 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) shed 0.51% to $48.93 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,670.29 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.45% to 36,068.87. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $0.38 short of its 52-week high ($49.31), which the company reached on January 7th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Nasdaq ekes out gain to post biggest intraday rebound since February 2020

Stocks ended mostly lower but well off session lows Monday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite erasing its early plunge to eke out a small gain. The Nasdaq finished with a gain of around 7 points, or less than 0.1%, near 14,943, according to preliminary figures, after falling as much as 2.7% at its session low. The reversal marked the index's biggest intraday comeback since Feb. 28, 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished with a loss of around 163 points, or 0.4%, near 36,069 after dropping by around 592 points at its low. The S&P 500 closed with a loss of around 7 points, or 0.1%, near 4,670.
