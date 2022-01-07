ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Near-empty flights crisscross Europe to secure landing slots

By caleb
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (AP) — Europe’s sky is filling up with near-empty polluting planes that serve...

Travel + Leisure

This Airline Was Just Ranked the Safest in the World

Air New Zealand edged out Australian flag carrier Qantas to earn the top spot on the airline safety review site AirlineRatings.com for World's Safest Airlines for 2022. "Air New Zealand is a stand-out airline with a firm focus on safety and its customers and over the past 18 months, COVID-19 has brought another new dimension to the challenges the industry faces," the site's editor noted in revealing its coveted list. "Air New Zealand has excelled across the broad safety spectrum never losing sight of the smallest detail while caring for its flight crews who have worked under significant stress."
WORLD
simpleflying.com

Lufthansa Could Be Forced To Fly 18,000 Empty Planes To Keep Slots

The Lufthansa Group has said that it will be forced to fly the equivalent of 18,000 empty planes during the winter season in order to keep its valuable airport slots. The ‘use it or lose it’ slot rule had been suspended in March 2020, but was brought back incrementally and now stands at 50%. Despite canceling some 33,000 flights, the airline fears unnecessary flights will be operated just to preserve its slots.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

British Airways scraps three US routes until spring as Covid dampens demand for flights

British Airways is temporarily scrapping three US routes just months after resuming them.The UK flag carrier will put a stop on its flights to Baltimore, Nashville and New Orleans this winter.Services are not possible to book until spring 2022.The flights only restarted towards the end of last year after the US finally lifted a 20-month ban on UK travellers.The Baltimore route was revived on 19 November, followed by Nashville and New Orleans on 9 December.However, tightening travel restrictions amid the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant have dampened demand again to the point where BA has made the decision to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
#Crisscross#Ap
IFLScience

Plane Company To Operate 18,000 "Ghost Flights" To Keep Landing Slots

Flight company Lufthansa say they will be forced to carry out 18,000 "ghost flights" this winter in order to keep their take-off and landing slots. In the coming weeks, the group expects to cancel some 33,000 flights due to a fall in air travel caused by the spike in COVID-19 cases in the wake of Omicron. CEO Carsten Spohr told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung that the reduced demand was coming from Germany, Switzerland and Austria, who have been hit especially hard during this wave of the pandemic.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
businesstraveller.com

ACI Europe expresses dismay at industry talk of “ghost flights”

Airport trade body ACI Europe has expressed dismay at what it says is “the escalating industry and political rhetoric around so-called ‘ghost flights’” – where services are voluntarily operated by airlines exclusively for the purpose of retaining historic rights to their slots. Media outlets including...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Brussels Airlines operates 3,000 empty flights to keep airport slots

Brussels Airlines has operated 3,000 flights without passengers this winter to avoid losing take-off and landing slots.The airline’s parent company, Lufthansa Group, confirmed that 18,000 flights had been flown empty, including 3,000 Brussels Airlines services, reports The Bulletin. EU rules require that airlines operate a certain percentage of scheduled flights to keep their slots at major airports.Under these “use it or lose it” regulations, prior to the pandemic carriers had to utilise at least 80 per cent of their scheduled take-off and landing slots.This was revised to 50 per cent as coronavirus saw travel become increasingly difficult – but airlines...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
businesstraveller.com

Europe’s airlines expected to cancel flights in January and February

Europe’s airlines are expected to cancel many tens of thousands of flights in January and February. Lufthansa Group alone is cancelling 33,000 flights in the coming weeks. Just before Christmas I started this Forum thread. Until now the news has not created much of an impact. Many readers are...
LIFESTYLE
Europe
passengerterminaltoday.com

ACI Europe addresses ghost flight “rhetoric”

Airport trade body ACI Europe has reiterated its support for the European Commission’s current 50% usage thresholds for airport slots, expressing dismay at the “escalating industry and political rhetoric around so-called ghost flights”. An ACI Europe statement said: “This is, as the European Commission has just reiterated,...
LIFESTYLE
airlive.net

A bird was trapped during 8-hour transatlantic flight from Europe to US

A bird has had a wild journey crossing the Atlantic Ocean in a plane after it accidentally “hopped on” the trans-Atlantic flight. Plane passenger Brooke Frazier was on board the eight-hour flight from Brussels, Belgium, and at some point mid-flight, she saw a little birdie flying through the aisle.
ANIMALS
travelmole.com

Ryanair flight in emergency landing

A Ryanair flight en route to Faro was forced to make an emergency landing in France due to smoke in the cabin. The plane landed safely in Brest, Northwest France. Initially reported as a cabin fire, Ryanair called it a ‘minor technical issue’ which caused a smoke smell. The emergency landing was a precautionary measure, the airline said. Passengers were deplaned and suffered a three-hour awaiting a new plane to take them to Faro.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Outsider.com

Nearly 800 Flights Canceled for the Sixth Day in a Row

Airlines and customers have battled a sixth straight day of problems, with this most recent day having nearly 800 flight cancellations. Wintery weather in the western U.S. and the Omicron surge of the pandemic were the primary reasons for the canceled flights. According to The Daily Mail, there were also 1,000 delayed flights brought on by staffing shortages. All the while, millions of passengers are in a mess.
LIFESTYLE
