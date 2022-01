This is Melody. She came to Animal Aid with a crushed tail and two male kittens. Both of Melody’s boys are in a wonderful home and she is now looking for her own forever home. Melody has recovered from the surgery to remove most of her tail, leaving a small nub. She has been spayed and received her vaccinations. Melody has come out of her shell and is proving to be a sweet, affectionate girl. She is good with other cats and dogs, and has been around young children. Melody is quiet and a bit shy, but loves to show her belly for pets. Call Animal Aid at 269-926-4279 for more information about our beautiful Melody.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO