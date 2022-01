The power of excellent customer service cannot be overstated. Customers these days demand more and better service from the businesses they patronize — and they vote with their feet. Many customers are willing to leave a brand even after a single negative experience. On the other hand, 78% of consumers would do business with a company again after a mistake — but only if the customer service is excellent. Thus, customer experience is a brand differentiator.

