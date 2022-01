There are several snacks that hold a special place in the hearts and minds of Disney fans, like the Dole Whip and Mickey Premium Ice Cream Bars. Guests also cannot seem to get enough of the hot, delicious, and salty popcorn that can be found at numerous vending carts throughout all Disney Parks. In addition to loving the popcorn itself, Guests will stand in line for over an hour to get some of the specialty popcorn buckets that Disney will release — like the Mickey Mummy popcorn bucket that was released this past Halloween season.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO