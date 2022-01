Vermont turned in a turnaround performance against tenth-ranked UConn on Saturday. Less than 24 hours after a 5-1 loss against the Huskies, the Catamounts responded with a 6-2 win to take a weekend split in Gutterson Fieldhouse. Six Catamounts picked up two-point nights in the victory, and Schafzahl led the way with two goals on […]

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO