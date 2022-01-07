Jaguars sponsor sues to have name removed from 'clown game'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (FNN Sports) -The Jacksonville Jaguars snapped an eight game losing streak, and a ten game losing streak against AFC South foes, beating the Indianapolis Colts in their final game of the season, 26-11. Today’s game was nicknamed the “clown game,” because of a social media campaign which encouraged fans to dress in clown outfits in protest against Owner Shad Khan, in hopes of persuading him to fire General Manager Trent Baalke. Jaguars fans have been vocal about their disdain for the current GM, blaming him for many of the team’s recent problems, which culminated in the firing of Coach Urban Meyer. The hashtag #FireBaalke will yield a sampling of fan commentary on social media.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO