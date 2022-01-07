ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Spotify Challenges The Promo Code As It Adds Clickable Podcast Ads To Its App.

insideradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePromo codes and vanity URLs have become a mainstay of podcasting, but Spotify is rolling out a new ad feature that it believes will offer a better way for advertisers to track how well their spot works while also being more user-friendly for listeners. It will place interactive ads on the...

www.insideradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
insideradio.com

Programming Outlook 2022: Greater Commitments To Memorable - And Digital – Content.

While navigating the pandemic's continuing twists and turns, radio rolled with the punches in 2021, adjusting to continuously-changing audience habits and music preferences. As vaccine, variant and booster became buzzwords for listeners, the medium again stepped up to inform as well as entertain. What might this mean for the year...
ADELE
insideradio.com

Pace Of Podcast Launches Slowed In 2021, But Publishing Still Outpaces Pre-Pandemic Era.

The number of podcasts grew by 687,302 last year according to the podcast search engine Listen Notes, which says the total number of podcasts now tops 2.75 million. The rate of debuts slowed last year following 2020’s record-setting tally of more than one million launches. Nevertheless the pace of new content coming online continues to outpace the pre-pandemic period. Listen Notes says last year’s number of debuts was more than double the 336,370 new shows that launched in 2019.
SCIENCE
howtogeek.com

Spotify Is Making Podcasts Ads More Interactive

Dave LeClair is the News Editor for How-To Geek. He started writing about technology more than 10 years ago. He's written articles for publications like MakeUseOf, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and plenty of others. He's also appeared in and edited videos for various YouTube channels around the web. Read more...
TECHNOLOGY
Phandroid

How to add Spotify music to Instagram Stories

Is there a song that you like that you want to share with your friends and family? You could always send them a link, but what if you wanted to publicize it in a bigger way? Then maybe you could share it on social media. In fact, if you use Spotify, you could actually share it to your Stories so that when people tap on it, they can listen to it if they have a Spotify account.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Promo Codes#Vanity#Smart Phone#Spotify Original
Silicon Republic

Spotify targets advertisers with clickable ad card feature

Users will be able to follow a clickable ad link in the Spotify app as they listen to podcasts, which will take them to a product website. Spotify is introducing an advertisement feature that will allow listeners to easily find products mentioned during podcasts. The call-to-action, or CTA, cards are...
TECHNOLOGY
TechHive

When will Spotify HiFi arrive? Spotify breaks its silence

Spotify users are still waiting for the streamer’s promised HiFi tier, which was supposed to bring CD-quality music streams to the service last year. Now, after a lengthy silence, Spotify has piped up with a HiFi update, but the news won’t be music to your ears. Responding to...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Podcast
GeekyGadgets

Spotify launches new Call-to-Action cards for Podcasts

Spotify has announced that it is launching new Call-to-Action cards for Podcasts, these new tools are designed to help creators interact with their audience. The new Call-to-Action cards for Podcasts can be used with video podcasts, Polls and Q&A’s and more. CTA cards will appear in the app as...
TECHNOLOGY
Variety

Spotify’s High-Quality Audio Tier Delayed Indefinitely

Spotify has announced that its high-quality audio tier, Spotify HiFi, which it had said would launch in select markets in November, is delayed indefinitely. Responding to a thread on its Community website, where users voiced frustration and anger over the delay, the company said that it has no update on when the tier may become available. “We know that HiFi quality audio is important to you. We feel the same, and we’re excited to deliver a Spotify HiFi experience to Premium users in the future. But we don’t have timing details to share yet,” the post reads. “We will of course update...
MUSIC
Deadline

Spotify Shutters In-House Podcast Studio, Laying Off Or Reassigning Its Staff

While Spotify has risen to become a podcasting power, particularly through acquisitions of production companies like Gimlet Media, Parcast and The Ringer, it has decided to shut down its own in-house studio. Known internally as Studio 4, because it was the fourth studio in the company’s portfolio, the entity officially called Spotify Studios has told employees their last day will be January 21. The news was first reported by The Verge. A Spotify rep contacted by Deadline declined to comment. Studio 4 had about a dozen staffers and made shows like Dissect and Chapo: Kingpin on Trial. Most employees were given two months’...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Spotify says ‘HiFi’ music is coming – but not when or how much it will cost

Spotify says it is still working on higher quality music listening – but is unable to say very much more about it.In recent times, many of Spotify’s competitors have moved to add lossless tiers to their services, providing music in higher quality for those who want more detail. Both Amazon and Apple Music give higher quality options, for instance,Spotify has also said that it had planned to give CD-quality listening to some markets in 2021. But it has failed to turn up, and Spotify did not make clear whether it had been postponed or cancelled.Now it says that the feature is...
MUSIC
The Verge

Spotify shuts down its namesake podcast studio

Spotify is disbanding its founding podcast studio and laying off some of the team. An affected employee tells The Verge that Studio 4, or Spotify Studios as it’s been referenced externally, consisted of 10 to 15 employees and produced shows like Dissect and Chapo: Kingpin on Trial. Spotify called affected employees on Friday and said their last days would be January 21st. They’ll receive two months’ worth of severance. Some employees were reassigned while others were laid off and pointed to the Spotify job board. The studio’s head, Gina Delvac, was also let go.
BUSINESS
insideradio.com

News Bites: KEXP, PILOT Innovation Challenge, Nielsen/Gracenote, Binnie Klein.

News Bites for January 5... ...Influential non-commercial music outlet KEXP Seattle (90.3) is celebrating its 50th anniversary with special programming all year long, beginning with “50 Years of Music.” The special programming will spotlight a different year from the station’s five-decade history each week. KEXP was founded in 1972 as KCMU, a 10-watt, student-run radio station operated by the University of Washington. “On January 5th, hosts will kick off 50 Years of Music by featuring music from 1972 throughout the day, alongside regular music programming,” a release read. “Then, each Wednesday, daytime hosts will take turns creating special features honoring that week’s selected year. The programming will not be approached chronologically, but rather will be jumping around on the five-decade timeline throughout the year.”
ENTERTAINMENT
GamingToday

DraftKings Sportsbook NY App Promo Code: Get $50 Free + $1,000 Deposit

After a long, tumultuous process, New York online sports betting has finally launched. With it comes the launch of DraftKings, one of the biggest online sportsbooks in the U.S. And, that means a DraftKings NY Promo Code and link for new bettors. DraftKing was one of four sportsbook operators authorized...
GAMBLING
bleachernation.com

With App Live, Lock in the Best FanDuel Sportsbook New York Promo Code

After years of waiting, sports betting has finally gone live in the Empire State and the first FanDuel Sportsbook New York promo code will deliver awesome bonuses to get things rolling. Many experts expect FanDuel to quickly emerge as a top NY online sports betting app, and with things now live, it’s looking to get out to a fast start.
CELL PHONES
WRAL

The right antenna could give you dozens of channels for free

Ready to watch TV for free? Go purchase an antenna. The right antenna can give you plenty to watch without cable or streaming, including WRAL-TV and WRAZ-TV. “A couple of years ago, when there was a major storm and the cable went out in town for a couple of days, if you had an antenna you could still watch TV,” said homeowner Chris Patterson.
ELECTRONICS
insideradio.com

Adele, Morgen Wallen Ruled 2021. Streaming And Podcasting Grew, Radio Dominated.

MRC Data, the music data provider formerly known as Nielsen Music, has crunched the numbers and issued its “US 2021 Year-End Report,” chockfull of factoids and trends about the year in music. Presented in collaboration with sister company Billboard, the 52-page report looks at every angle from sales to streaming to airplay across multiple genres.
MUSIC
eMarketer

The Key Mobile Trends of 2022: Apps shift away from ad dependency, QR codes expand, and more

On today's episode, we discuss what our analysts think will be the key mobile trends of 2022. How much will apps shift away from ad dependency, and how far will QR codes expand their reach beyond the pandemic? We then talk about whether people will find room in their homes for the largest Alexa-enabled smart display yet and if the biggest social media companies will ever become super apps. Tune in to the discussion with eMarketer principal analyst at Insider Intelligence Yory Wurmser.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy