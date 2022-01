The U.S. Navy had an interesting surprise over the weekend when a submarine reportedly returned home with visible damage. According to the USNI News, the fast-attack, nuclear-powered submarine, the USS Connecticut, made its arrival on Sunday (December 12th) with visible surface damage. This latest impact issue comes after the submarine had a collision in the South China Sea. This incident reportedly happened on October 2nd. Officials concluded that the watercraft hit an “uncharted seamount.” At the time, Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, the commander of US 7th Fleet, fired the USS Connecticut’s command leadership.

