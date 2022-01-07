ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air Force delays court-martial of two-star general charged with sex assault

By Rachel S. Cohen
MilitaryTimes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Air Force judge has postponed the court-martial of Maj. Gen. Bill Cooley, the former Air Force Research Laboratory commander accused of sexual assault, until mid-April amid an explosion in coronavirus cases, the service said Thursday. The military trial was slated to begin Jan. 10 at Wright-Patterson Air Force...

