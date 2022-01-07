ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Law.com Litigation Trendspotter: Omicron Garners Wide Range of Responses From Court Systems

By Zack Needles
Law.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudges and court administrators across the country are, at this...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
indianapublicradio.org

Pandemic provides lessons for court system technology

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted a huge leap forward for the use of technology in civil courtrooms across the country. But it also further exposed serious inequities and barriers in the system. A new Pew report notes that, in the pandemic’s earliest days, every state started conducting remote court proceedings. And...
LAW
kxlp941.com

COVID-19 Mitigation Measures Continuing in the Court System

COVID-19 mitigation measures are continuing within the Minnesota Court System. Blue Earth County attorney Pat McDermott says masking is a requirement in most cases, with a caveat. “There is some discretion with the judges when it comes to witnesses testifying,” said McDermott. “But for the most part everyone entering a...
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
Law.com

Why a Testator’s Next of Kin Matters in Probate

Even lawyers who do not practice in Surrogate’s Court often do not understand why it is necessary in a probate proceeding to deal with people who are not named in a testator’s will. Executors nominated in decedents’ wills often question why it is necessary to contact anyone not...
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
Law.com

Sowmya Bharathi’s Fascination With People Led Her From Public Service to Big Law

After 15 years as a federal public defender, Sowmya Bharathi joined Akerman as a partner and first-chair trial lawyer in late 2021. In an interview, Bharathi said her lifelong curiosity of people led her to law, while her parents' insistence in public service led her to represent indigent defendants. Bharathi's...
LAW
The Independent

Colston case defendant says juries and free speech are ‘cornerstones of society’

One of the four people cleared of charges relating to the tearing down a statue of slave trader Edward Colston has said jury trials and freedom of speech are the “cornerstones of our society” amid a backlash over the verdict.The bronze memorial to the 17th century figure was pulled down during a Black Lives Matter protest in Bristol on June 7 2020, before being rolled into the water in the wake of the murder of George Floyd by a police officer in the US.Rhian Graham, 30, Milo Ponsford, 26, and Sage Willoughby, 22, Jake Skuse, 33, were acquitted of criminal...
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NBC News

Supreme Court Covid vaccine mandate hearing exposes Biden administration overreach

The Biden administration has adopted several policies mandating vaccination against the Covid-19 virus. The administration’s desire to increase the vaccination rate is laudable. Vaccines are essential to limit the spread of the disease and especially to prevent severe disease, hospitalization and death — including against the new omicron variant. But the government must respect legal limits on its power.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

Man Sues Equifax, TransUnion Over Fair Credit Reporting Act Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Equifax and TransUnion were sued Monday in Georgia Northern District Court for claims under the Fair Credit Reporting Act. The suit was filed pro se by Marcus Marchman. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00013, Marchman v. Experian, LLC et al.
LAW
Law.com

Prince Andrew Likely Not Protected by 2009 Epstein Settlement, US Judge Says

"He is in the category of any person not entitled to use the settlement," said U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan of the Southern District of New York. A Manhattan federal judge expressed skepticism on Tuesday that Prince Andrew could use a 2009 settlement between Jeffrey Epstein and an alleged sex trafficking victim to avoid facing civil claims of sexual abuse in New York.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

'Conspired With Defense Counsel': Witness' Disputed COVID-19 Exposure at Center of Motion for New Trial

Plaintiff attorneys seek new trial after COVID-exposed witness permitted to appear virtually alters testimony. Instead of quarantining, virtual witness continues working during trial, sparking plaintiff motion for additur or in the alternative, for new trial on damages only. Citing failure to prove burden, Banks County Superior Court Judge denies plaintiff...
LAW
The Independent

Supreme Court judge had ‘hazy knowledge’ of Covid guidelines before golf dinner

A Supreme Court judge has given evidence in the trial of four men accused of breaching Covid-19 regulations, saying he had a “hazy, broad knowledge” of guidelines for the reopening of the hospitality sector.Seamus Woulfe told the trial of two politicians and two hoteliers the guidelines were Government approved.The former Attorney General was appointed to the Supreme Court in July 2020, a month before the controversy over his attendance at a golf club dinner.Galway East Independent TD Noel Grealish, 55; former Fianna Fail senator Donie Cassidy, 75; and John Sweeney, 60, and his son James Sweeney, 32, who own and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Elkhart Truth

Litigants seeking Indiana Supreme Court review decline amid COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic appears to have temporarily deterred litigants from seeking review by the state's highest court. Between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021, a total of 724 cases were submitted for action by the Indiana Supreme Court, a 20.7% drop compared to the 913 cases filed at the court during the same period in 2019-20, according to the court's recently released annual report.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

The 13 Biggest Investigations of 2021 By Law.com International

In 2021 Law.com International rolled out some of its biggest ever investigations—deep dives that continue to shape the industry. We explored everything from bullying allegations and racial discrimination to false advertising, money woes and major team exits. Here’s a rundown of some of our probes this year which got...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law.com

Proposed Law Would Strengthen Clients' Suits Against Insurance Companies for Bad Faith

A bill allowing lawsuits against insurance companies that unreasonably deny or delay resolution of auto injury claims could face a vote by lawmakers soon. The measure would allow policyholders to sue for treble damages, plus pre- and postjudgment interest, attorney fees and litigation expenses. The insurance industry strongly opposes the...
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy