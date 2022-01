The Ethereum price prediction shows that ETH slides below the key supports as the market price may continue to move down. As the market opens today, after touching the high of $3180 level, ETH/USD has been dropping with a bearish bias. The coin opens at $3151, and it is currently dropping towards the support level of $3000. However, Ethereum price did start a nasty decline and has been breaking many supports near $2900. The price could correct higher, but it is likely to face sellers below the lower boundary of the channel.

MARKETS ・ 22 HOURS AGO