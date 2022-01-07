Celtics planning to waive Jabari Parker

Shams Charania: The Boston Celtics are planning to waive forward Jabari Parker, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Celtics maintain roster flexibility with an open roster spot ahead of roster guarantee date. Parker showed scoring ability over the past season in Boston.

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The Celtics waived Jabari Parker, ahead of today’s 5 pm deadline to guarantee his contract. That gives Boston an open roster spot, and shaves some money off the team’s luxury tax bill. – 4:36 PM

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

Celtics formally announce the release of Jabari Parker before his contract goes guaranteed. One open roster spot moving forward. Garrison Mathews shooting 37.3% on 6.8 3s per game in Houston. – 4:34 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

The Boston Celtics have waived former Kings forward Jabari Parker. – 4:31 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Celtics to waive Jabari Parker

Celtics to waive Jabari Parker

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Cap/tax hit for the Boston Celtics for Jabari Parker will be $1,068,293, assuming he is not claimed off waivers. – 3:16 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

New: A closer look at the Celtics’ decision to waive Jabari Parker and what it means leading into the trade deadline next month masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 3:15 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Worth noting: Jabari Parker’s contract fully guarantees today for the remainder of the season if he isn’t waived. – 1:22 PM

Mark Murphy: Celtics announce they have waived Jabari Parker -via Twitter @Murf56 / January 7, 2022

Shams Charania: Jabari Parker has agreed on a new deal to re-sign with the Boston Celtics, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Parker cleared waivers at 5 p.m. ET. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / October 19, 2021

Chris Forsberg: Celtics formally announce they have waived Jabari Parker. Roster at 14. One available 2-way slot as well. -via Twitter @ChrisForsberg_ / October 17, 2021