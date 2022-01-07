ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Celtics planning to waive Jabari Parker

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Shams Charania: The Boston Celtics are planning to waive forward Jabari Parker, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Celtics maintain roster flexibility with an open roster spot ahead of roster guarantee date. Parker showed scoring ability over the past season in Boston.

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

🎧Big Board 3.0 PODCAST!🎧

New rankings are up for the top 40 prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft

Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren or Paolo Bancher at No. 1?

Jaden Ivey, Jaden Hardy or Johnny Davis the top guard?

More…

Listen: nbabigboard.com/p/-podcast-bre…

Read: nbabigboard.com/p/2022-big-boa…4:45 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The Celtics waived Jabari Parker, ahead of today’s 5 pm deadline to guarantee his contract. That gives Boston an open roster spot, and shaves some money off the team’s luxury tax bill. – 4:36 PM

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

Celtics formally announce the release of Jabari Parker before his contract goes guaranteed. One open roster spot moving forward. Garrison Mathews shooting 37.3% on 6.8 3s per game in Houston. – 4:34 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

The Boston Celtics have waived former Kings forward Jabari Parker. – 4:31 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Celtics to waive Jabari Parker

sportando.basketball/en/celtics-to-…3:45 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Cap/tax hit for the Boston Celtics for Jabari Parker will be $1,068,293, assuming he is not claimed off waivers. – 3:16 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

New: A closer look at the Celtics’ decision to waive Jabari Parker and what it means leading into the trade deadline next month masslive.com/celtics/2022/0…3:15 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Worth noting: Jabari Parker’s contract fully guarantees today for the remainder of the season if he isn’t waived. – 1:22 PM

Mark Murphy: Celtics announce they have waived Jabari Parker -via Twitter @Murf56 / January 7, 2022

Shams Charania: Jabari Parker has agreed on a new deal to re-sign with the Boston Celtics, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Parker cleared waivers at 5 p.m. ET. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / October 19, 2021

Chris Forsberg: Celtics formally announce they have waived Jabari Parker. Roster at 14. One available 2-way slot as well. -via Twitter @ChrisForsberg_ / October 17, 2021

