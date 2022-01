BOSTON (CBS) — Visiting the Miami Dolphins continues to be a nightmare for the New England Patriots. And now Mac Jones is part of that mix. The Patriots lost their regular season finale, 33-24, down in Miami. Jones finished strong, but his start left a lot to be desired. After the New England defense gave up a 13-play, 77-yard scoring drive to open the game, the New England offense also gave the Dolphins some easy points. Jones was picked off on his first pass of the game, and Xavien Howard took the interception 37 yards to the house to give Miami an...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO