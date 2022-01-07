ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greener Pastures: Cows Cooped Up for Winter Get VR Goggles Simulating Outdoors

By Kati Michelle
VR technology continues to advance and grow in popularity, at least with humans anyway. And it looks like the cows are getting their turn now, too. Virtual Reality technology allows the cows to experience greener pastures while they’re cooped up inside for the winter.

The experiment continues to draw in skepticism but the craziest part is that it actually seems to work. Reports say that cows seem much happier following the introduction of the VR experience and that they’ve even begun producing more milk.

One Farmer is So Pleased He is Buying More Headsets

According to The Post, vets actually helped develop the VR goggles and then tested them on a farm in Moscow. After the experts noted a “decrease in anxiety” with the use of the goggles, they became available for farmers to use. Another interesting note about the technology comes from Russia’s Agriculture Ministry, which says the VR headsets were developed with a special color palette designed specifically for cows.

One cattle breeder, Izzet Kocak (pictured above), used them on two of his cows in Turkey and reports that he is pleased with the results. In his own cows, he saw milk production increase from under 6 gallons to 7 gallons a day.

In the past, Izzet played his animals classical music to try to boost their production and overall quality of life. He did not reveal what kind of results he found hit this method. Izzet found the VR headsets to be so successful, though, that he plans on adding at least ten more to his growing arsenal.

“They are watching a green pasture,” he says of the cows, “and it gives them an emotional boost. They are less stressed.”

Are These Cows Headed Into ‘The Matrix?’

Something that may have crossed your mind already is how this situation seems to parallel “The Matrix.” In the famous cinematic universe led by Keanu Reeves, citizens have two choices. One pill exposes the fabric of reality for what it really is– the good, the bad, and the ugly. Another pill, however, sinks you into a blissful illusion indistinguishable from the real thing.

It’s this comparison that brought us these gems in the comment section:

“You take the short grass, the story ends, you wake up in the pasture and believe whatever you want to believe. You take the long grass, you stay in wonderland and I show you how deep the human hole goes.”

And

“With the sequels The Mootrix Reuddered and The Mootrix Ruminations [coming soon].”

You Can Be a Virtual Reality Land Owner

In another bizarre development of virtual reality technology, you can now be a virtual reality landowner. A Canadian Investment Firm, for example, just spent a whopping $2.4 million on this “fake land.”

You can read more about their decision here.

