State College police are looking to identify individuals pictured above in connection with an alleged assault during the early morning hours of New Year’s Day. The male suspects were involved in an altercation at about 1:25 a.m. on Jan. 1 on the 100 block of South Allen Street near Bill Pickle’s Tap Room, according to police. A department spokesperson said the alleged victim was treated at Mount Nittany Medical Center for a laceration to the head and released, a police spokesperson said.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO