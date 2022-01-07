ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Police: 2 Haitian journalists killed by gang near capital

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Police in Haiti say two journalists were killed by gang members while reporting in a conflictive area south of Port-au-Prince...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

Two Cubans have been kidnapped in Haiti, Cuban authorities say

Two Cubans residing in Haiti are among the latest kidnapping victims, the Cuban Embassy in Port-au-Prince confirmed. The two individuals were identified as Andrik Alfredo Abad Reinosa and Enides Galano Silva, both from Moa in Holguín province. Abad and Galano arrived in Haiti through individual work contracts with the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Christian Missionaries Who Were Held Captive by Gang in Haiti Reveal How They Escaped

The Christian missionaries who were kidnapped by a Haitian gang while visiting the country in October are detailing how they made their escape earlier this month. On Monday, Christian Aid Ministries — an Ohio-based missionary group for Amish, Mennonite, and other conservative Anabaptists — announced that all 17 of their kidnapped members had returned to the United States safely.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Wesley
BET

Haiti’s Assassinated President Jovenel Moïse Was Reportedly Ready To Expose Suspected Drug Traffickers

Former Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, who was assassinated in July, may have had powerful enemies who wanted him dead, according to newly surfaced information. Moïse was creating a list that included powerful politicians and business people suspected of involvement in the country’s lucrative drug trafficking trade, and he was nearly ready to identify them before hitmen gunned him down, The New York Times reported.
WORLD
manisteenews.com

GUEST VIEW: Hostage release is proof the US cavalry is not coming to Haiti

The following editorial was published in the Miami Herald:. (TNS) Whether or not 12 captured North American missionaries escaped or were intentionally let go by their Haitian captors after a hefty ransom was allegedly paid is up for discussion days after their release. But one thing appears to be clear:...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

Haitian prime minister forced to flee city after New Year’s Day shootout

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry was forced to flee the northern city of Gonaïves, where he and other government officials were attending a New Year’s Day Mass to mark the country’s independence from France, after a shootout that left one person dead and that his office cast as an attempt on his life.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Haitian#Port Au Prince#Ap#Radio Ecoute Fm
AFP

Haiti newsman tells of escape from deadly attack by 'all-powerful' gang

"The bullets were flying thick and fast," said Wilmann Vil, the sole survivor of a recent gang attack that killed two fellow Haitian journalists just outside Port-au-Prince. Vil himself has gone into hiding, fearful that the criminal gang, one of several terrorizing Haiti's capital city, might find him. In that fateful encounter Thursday, Vil and two colleagues -- Wilguens Louissaint and Amady John Wesley -- were walking through a dried-up river bed in the foothills overlooking Port-au-Prince while working on a story. As they walked, members of a gang seeking to dominate the area and control a strategic passage to the country's south, suddenly opened fire.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Dominican agents detain Haiti presidential slaying suspect

Authorities in the Dominican Republic told The Associated Press on Monday that they have detained a key suspect in the killing of Haiti’s president with help from the U.S. government.An official not allowed to speak publicly about the case said Rodolphe Jaar was being handled as a U.S. prisoner and was arrested under instruction by U.S. authorities.The official said Jaar was arrested Friday when he tried to enter the Dominican Republic, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti Jaar has not been formally charged. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney or would be extradited to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
hngn.com

Haiti’s Ti Makak Gang Shoots, Burns 2 Journalists Alive in Port-au-Prince; Third Journalist Escapes Savage Attack

Two journalists en route to interview the leader of a rival gang in Haiti were killed by members of the Ti Makak group on Thursday. According to reports, one of the journalists was savagely shot by the members of the Ti Makak gang before he was burned alive. His identity, as well as the identity of the other journalist, were confirmed by authorities.
PUBLIC SAFETY
caribbeantoday.com

One Killed in Attempted Assassination of Haitian Prime Minister

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti – A wide scale investigation has been launched following the attempted assassination of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry on Sunday morning. According to police reports, at least one person was killed and several others injured in the city of Gonaives as Henry and his entourage left a church service that was held to commemorate the country’s 218th anniversary of political independence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
TheDailyBeast

Haiti Prime Minister Spoke to Suspect Before and After President Was Assassinated: NYT

The man who took the reins of the government in Haiti in the aftermath of its president’s shocking assassination communicated with a prime suspect in the case before and even after the murder, according to a new report by The New York Times. Ariel Henry, Haiti’s acting prime minister, spoke to former justice ministry official Joseph Felix Badio twice on the phone the morning after President Jovenel Moïse’s death, according to phone records reviewed by the paper. After Badio—who is suspected of organizing the hit on Moïse and is on the run—was designated as wanted by the police, he visited Henry at his residence multiple times, walking past the prime minister’s security without issue, the paper found. A spokesperson for Henry’s office denied that he had any relationship with Badio, despite the phone records.
POLITICS
BET

Two Journalists Suffer Violent Deaths While Investigating Gangs In Haiti

Two journalists were killed in Haiti on Thursday (Jan. 6) by suspected gang members while reporting on the gang problems in the Caribbean nation, the Miami Herald reports. John Wesley Amady and Wilguens Louis-Saint, themselves Haitian, were shot in the Laboule 12 neighborhood in the hills above the capital Port-au-Prince, an area that is controlled by violent gangs.
MIAMI, FL
albuquerqueexpress.com

UNESCO condemns killing of journalist in Myanmar

Authorities in Myanmar are being urged to conduct a full investigation into the killing of a journalist last month, reportedly during an army attack in the southeast, the UN's educational and cultural agency, UNESCO, said on Wednesday. Audrey Azoulay, the UNESCO Director-General, denounced the killing of Sai Win Aung, also...
WORLD
kdal610.com

Mexico asylum applications nearly double in 2021, Haitians top list

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The number of asylum applications in Mexico nearly doubled in 2021, the head of the country’s commission for refugee assistance said on Monday, with most applications being from Haitian and Honduran migrants. When compared to the previous year, the 131,448 applications mark an increase...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy