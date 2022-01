The 15-year-old student accused of killing four classmates during a shooting in Oxford Township, Michigan, has reportedly waived his right to a preliminary hearing, It means that Ethan Crumbley, who authorities have charged as an adult for the attack on Oxford High School on 30 November, will now head straight to trail. Crumbley appeared virtually in court on Friday to confirm that he was waiving his right to the preliminary hearing, in which prosecutors typically argue for a trial in front of a judge.The accused teenager, who was in court for less than five minutes, told the judge he had...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO