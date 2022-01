Calvin Ridley hasn't played football since before Halloween, and it's possible he won't play for the Falcons again. Or at least that's according to NFL Media's Steve Wyche, who speculated this week on 92.9 The Game in Atlanta that the All-Pro wide receiver "could be looking for a fresh start" in 2022. Ridley announced in October he'd be stepping away from the NFL indefinitely due to mental health reasons, and he's yet to return to the Falcons, ending the 2021 season having just played five games.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO