Video Games

Analyst says Mario Kart 9 “in active development” features”new twist”

By Sickr
My Nintendo News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVideo gaming analyst Dr. Serkan Toto of Kantan Games has mentioned in a recent article that the next instalment in the immensely popular Mario Kart franchise is progressing in development and that he believes that the...

mynintendonews.com

VIDEO GAMES

