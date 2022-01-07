ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Bäckstedt out of British 'cross championships with COVID-19

By Laura Weislo
Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The British Cyclo-cross National Championships will go ahead in Crawley this weekend without two of the main favourites, after Zoe Bäckstedt - the leader of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in the junior category - tested positive for COVID-19. Defending elite men's champion Tom Pidcock will also...

www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salt Lake Tribune

Nathan Chen gets funky on his way to winning sixth straight US Championship

Nathan Chen went looking for the fun and funky side of skating. He found it Sunday at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Chen got so into dancing to Elton John’s “Bennie and the Jets” at the end of Sunday’s free skate at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, in fact, that he uncharacteristically tripped — marking his second fall of the performance. Neither that spill nor the one that came when he attempted a quadruple flip early in the program could get him out of his groove, however. The Salt Lake City skater who entered in first place after the short program still produced the highest scores of the afternoon on his way to winning his sixth straight U.S. championship. That’s one shy of the record set by Dick Button, who won seven straight from 1946-52.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uci Cyclo Cross World Cup#Covid#National Championships#Global News#Tabor#British#Uci#Ineos Grenadiers#Ethias Cross#North American#Cyclo Cross
The Independent

Mark Williams knocks defending champion Yan Bingtao out of Masters

Defending champion Yan Bingtao crashed out of the Masters in the first round after suffering a 6-4 defeat to former world champion Mark WilliamsBreaks of 64, 71 and 57 had given Yan a 3-1 lead at the mid-session interval, only for Williams to reel off the next four frames in succession, aided by a remarkable one-handed fluke on the pink when escaping from a snooker in frame five.A total clearance of 122 kept Yan’s hopes alive, but breaks of 40 and 85 from Williams in the next frame sealed an impressive win for the 46-year-old Welshman at Alexandra Palace.Who needs...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

Shaun White Drops out of Olympic Qualifier, Lingering COVID-19 Symptoms Reportedly to Blame

Skateboarding champion Shaun White has dropped out of an important Olympic qualifier this week reportedly due to lingering COVID-19 symptoms, including fatigue and shortness of breath. The AP reports that White chose not to compete in the U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain on Saturday, and White has not publicly disclosed the reason for his withdrawal. Instead, an insider who chose to remain anonymous cited the COVID-19 issues as the reason he didn't hit the slopes. However, the 35-year-old still Intends to compete in Beijing next month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cyclingnews

Vos beats Brand to win Dutch cyclo-cross national title

Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) beat Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) to win the highly contested elite women’s Dutch Cyclo-cross National Championships. Vos used her improving form to distance Brand mid-way through the 50-minute race and then skillfully opened a 20-second gap on the fast Rucphen circuit recently used for a round of the World Cup.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Tadej Pogacar to target Tour de France and Vuelta a España in 2022

Two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar has confirmed that he will race both the Tour de France and the Vuelta a España this year. The UAE Team Emirates leader has never embarked on two Grand Tours in a single season before but will make the step this year after making a career debut at the Tour of Flanders this spring.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Lars van der Haar rides solo to regain Dutch cyclo-cross national title

Lars van der Haar recaptured an evasive title at the Dutch Cyclo-cross National Championships on Sunday, taking a solo victory with an uncontested ride in Rucphen. The battle for silver was a duel between 21-year-old Mees Hendrikx and veteran Corné van Kessel. The 30-year-old broke free of the current U23 World Cup leader on the final lap to finish second, leaving the bronze to Hendrikx.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews

1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy