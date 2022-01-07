ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints season finale injury report: 3 out, 3 questionable week 18 at Atlanta

By Steve Geller
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

Saints tackle Terron Armstead, safety P.J. Williams and corner Bradley Roby did not practice all week and are OUT for the regular season finale in Atlanta.

Meanwhile, T Ryan Ramczyk (knee), disruptive defensive end Marcus Davenports (ankle) and RB Mark Ingram (knee) are QUESTIONABLE . Ramczyk was able to take limited reps all week at practice after missing the last 6 games. The All-Pro would be a BIG boost for the o-line

WR Tre’Quan Smith (chest), WR Ty Montgomery (back) and QB Taysom Hill (ring finger) are a full-go.

The Falcons injury report lists 4 players as QUESTIONABLE :

TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring)

RB Quadree Ollison (quadricep)

WR Frank Darby (shoulder)

G Jalen Mayfield (back)

The 8-8 Saints have a shot at making the postseason. They need to win, coupled with the 49ers losing to the Rams.

*WWL's Saints Sunday starts with Steve Geller and Scott Alexander on First Take at 11am.

The Bud Light Countdown to Kickoff with Bobby Hebert and Kristian Garic follows at 1pm. Then, turn down the sound on your TV and turn-up "The Voice" Mike Hoss and color analyst Deuce McAllister on WWL Saints radio for game-time at 3:25pm !

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
