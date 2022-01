It turns out a transit system can catch coronavirus. The question is, can it be vaccinated?. WMATA announced this week that bus services will have to be cut back, again, dramatically. Not enough staff are in compliance with its own vaccine mandate and a testing alternative (which some would call rather forgiving, given that covid can be transmitted days before a positive test). WMATA says that 230 workers are out of compliance; they will be suspended beginning January 16, while 172 staff have tested positive and thus cannot work, leading to the staffing shortage.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 4 DAYS AGO