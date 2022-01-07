ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final Week 18 Dolphins-Patriots Injury Report

By Alain Poupart
 3 days ago

The Miami Dolphins will be going into their 2021 season finale in great shape when it comes to their injury situation.

For the second consecutive week, the Dolphins did not list a single player with a game status designation on their Friday injury report — though they did add Adam Butler and Brandon Jones last Saturday, but only because they were coming off the COVID-19 list.

Every player on the active roster was a full participant in practice Friday, and both DT John Jenkins and WR Preston Williams, who sat out practice Wednesday with an illness were even removed from the injury report.

The other players on the injury list this week were G/T Jesse Davis, DE Emmanuel Ogbah, WR Isaiah Ford and RB Phillip Lindsay.

The only question mark for the Dolphins, really, in terms of player status is running back Patrick Laird, who practiced all week and could end up being activated off IR on Saturday.

NEW ENGLAND INJURY REPORT

On the other side, the Patriots ruled out safety Kyle Dugger, who didn't practice all week because of a hand injury.

New England also listed nine players as questionable and removed wide receiver Nelson Agholor from the injury report after he was limited Wednesday and Thursday because of a concussion.

The nine players listed as questionable include starting center David Andrews (shoulder), rookie defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee), kicker Nick Folk (left knee), running back Damien Harris (hamstring), linebacker Dont'a Hightower (knee) and safety Adrian Phillips (knee).

The others were DB Cody Davis (wrist), WR Jakobi Meyers (thigh) and T Isaiah Wynn (hip).

All the players were listed as questionable were limited in practice Friday.

Because New England is playing only for playoff seeding Sunday — and they'll be locked into a first-round road game if Buffalo defeats the Jets in a late game Sunday afternoon — it's hard to tell how cautious the Patriots are going to choose to be with their injured players.

