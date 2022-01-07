ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Lee Bullen takes charge at Ayr after leaving Sheffield Wednesday role

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLee Bullen has taken over as Ayr manager after leaving...

www.fourfourtwo.com

Comments / 0

Related
fourfourtwo.com

Daniel Podence bags double as Wolves sweep aside Sheffield United

Daniel Podence bagged a brace and Nelson Semedo was also on the scoresheet as Wolves breezed into the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 3-0 win over Sheffield United at Molineux. Wolves were given a couple of reprieves following some uncharacteristic disjointed defending early on but Podence opened...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Nathan Jones pleased as Luton bounce back from enforced break to down Harrogate

Luton boss Nathan Jones was happy to see his side shake off their ring rust as they cruised past Harrogate 4-0 to move into the fourth round of the FA Cup. The Hatters went into the game having not played for 29 days due to outbreaks of Covid but, despite their lack of action, they eased home thanks to goals from Elijah Adebayo, Cameron Jerome, Kal Naismith and Luke Berry.
SOCCER
The Independent

Milot Rashica – Every game is a cup final now for Norwich

Milot Rashica believes “every game is like a final” for Norwich after they returned to winning ways with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Charlton in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.The Kosovo international scored the only goal of the game in the 79th minute after Charlton had dominated for large parts of the game.Half-time substitute Rashica, who had played a large part in the Canaries’ improved second-half performance, was alert at the far post to tap home from a Teemu Pukki cross to give the visitors the lead, and score his first goal for the club since his move...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Luton cruise into round four with thumping FA Cup win over Harrogate

Luton ensured there was to be no FA Cup third-round upset at Kenilworth Road as they shook off the rust to beat League Two Harrogate 4-0. After a slow start to proceedings, the Hatters – who had not played for 29 days – took the lead through top-scorer Elijah Adebayo before Cameron Jerome, Kal Naismith and Luke Berry added to the scoreline in the second half.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Bullen
fourfourtwo.com

Marc Albrighton hopes Leicester have launched another Wembley charge in FA Cup

Marc Albrighton hopes Leicester have launched another Wembley charge after beginning their defence of the FA Cup with a convincing 4-1 win over Watford. Despite missing a host of players through injury and international call-ups, the holders proved far too strong for former manager Claudio Ranieri’s side in their third-round tie at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Southampton hopeful Tino Livramento will avoid knee surgery

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says there is a “little bit of hope” that Tino Livramento will avoid surgery on his injured knee.England Under-21 defender Livramento has been a star performer since his summer arrival from Chelsea but missed Saints’ last two games due to a meniscus problem.The 19-year-old, whose return date remains unknown, is being assessed on a daily basis and has not suffered any further setbacks ahead of Tuesday’s Premier League clash with Brentford.“The first steps in training now have shown no reaction from the knee,” said Hasenhuttl, whose son was sidelined for a year with a meniscus injury.“This...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheffield Wednesday#Ayr#Caretaker Manager
The Independent

Mohamed Salah ‘the perfect example’ for in-form West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen

Jarrod Bowen is using Mohamed Salah as his inspiration as he spearheads West Ham’s bid for glory on three fronts and edges closer to an England call-up.Bowen fired the Hammers into the fourth round of the FA Cup – and a meeting with non-league Kidderminster – with the second goal in a 2-0 win over Leeds.The 25-year-old has also starred in West Ham’s successful Europa League group-stage campaign as well as their climb to the brink of the Champions League spots in the Premier League.Bowen has even been touted for a move to Liverpool, but it is the influence of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

FA Cup fourth round draw LIVE: Fixtures as non-league sides joined Liverpool and Spurs to discover fate

Kidderminster, the lowest-ranked side remaining in the FA Cup, will play West Ham in the fourth round. The National League North outfit, who stunned Reading with a 2-1 victory on Saturday, are rewarded with a tie at the London Stadium. Non-league side Boreham Wood have been handed a trip to Championship table-toppers Bournemouth.Holders’ Leicester face the winners of Sunday’s late kick-off between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal. The fourth-round matches will be played on the opening weekend of February.Follow Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal LIVE!Full drawCrystal Palace v Hartlepool UnitedBournemouth v Boreham WoodHuddersfield Town v BarnsleyPeterborough United v Queens Park RangersCambridge United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Wigan chairman wants EFL to extend season due to Covid postponements

Wigan chairman Talal Al Hammad has urged the English Football League to extend the season following a raft of postponed fixtures due to coronavirus outbreaks. The Latics have played four games fewer than some of their Sky Bet League One rivals after recent meetings with Crewe, Fleetwood and Accrington were called off.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
fourfourtwo.com

Mark Harris sends Cardiff past Preston in FA Cup

Mark Harris fired an FA Cup extra-time winner as Cardiff beat Preston 2-1 in the Welsh capital. Harris’ first goal in the competition came with the third-round tie just four minutes from a penalty shoot-out.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Southampton put four past Brentford in front of new Saints owners

Southampton’s new owners watched from the stands as the club registered their biggest Premier League win of the season by thrashing Brentford 4-1.Goals from Jan Bednarek Armando Broja and Che Adams plus an own-goal from Bees goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez, secured a resounding victory in Saints’ first top-flight outing since last week’s takeover.Brentford midfielder Vitaly Janelt briefly levelled proceedings with a fine first-half volley but the evening belonged to Ralph Hasenhuttl’s rampant hosts.Victory for Southampton – secured in front of lead investor Dragan Solak – moved them to 11th in the table, a point and two places above their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Aston Villa confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of FA Cup fixture

Manchester United play Aston Villa tonight in the third round of the FA Cup as Steven Gerrard returns to face his old rivals. The former Liverpool captain returned to the Premier League when he took charge of Aston Villa in November and is set to face United for the first time since leaving the Reds in 2015. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United face Aston Villa in FA Cup third roundUnder his management, Villa won four of his opening six games in charge but have lost their last two matches against Chelsea and Brentford....
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy