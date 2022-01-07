ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Number of confirmed, pending COVID patients at ‘near Southwest Virginia’ hospitals jumps from 287 to 409 after two weeks

By Colleen Guerry
 3 days ago

(WFXR) — The number of COVID-related hospitalizations surged around the “near Southwest Virginia” region over the last two weeks, climbing from 287 to 409 confirmed and pending patients over the course of two weeks.

This includes patients at Carilion Clinic, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah Health, and the Salem VA Medical Center.

WATCH: Sovah Health holds briefing about pause on elective, non-urgent surgeries amid COVID surge

Between Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 and Friday, Jan. 7, local health officials reported 121 more confirmed COVID-19 patients — including 12 new virus patients in the ICU — as well as one more patient under investigation for the virus.

This news comes as the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 18,309 new coronavirus cases — which marks the second-largest single-day increase in cases of the entire pandemic — along with 301 new virus-related hospitalizations and nine new virus-related deaths on Friday.

VDH reports 2nd largest COVID case spike with 18,309 new cases, 301 new hospitalizations as of Friday

You can review the hospitalization data for the near southwest Virginia region from the last 23 weeks below:

As of Jan. 7, 2022:

  • Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 404
    • ICU patients: 104
  • Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): Five

As of Dec. 31, 2021:

  • Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 348
    • ICU patients: 101
  • Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): Six

As of Dec. 23, 2021:

  • Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 283
    • ICU patients: 92
  • Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): Four

As of Dec. 17, 2021:

  • Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 274
    • ICU patients: 82
  • Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): Two

As of Dec. 10, 2021:

  • Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 243
    • ICU patients: 60
  • Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): Three

As of Dec. 3, 2021:

  • Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 204
    • ICU patients: 62
  • Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): Three

As of Nov. 26, 2021:

  • Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 176
    • ICU patients: 66
  • Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): Four

As of Nov. 19, 2021:

  • Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 161
    • ICU patients: 47
  • Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): Six

As of Nov. 12, 2021:

  • Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 163
    • ICU patients: 47
  • Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): One

As of Nov. 5, 2021:

  • Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 165
    • ICU patients: 53
  • Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): One

As of Oct. 29, 2021:

  • Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 195
    • ICU patients: 65
  • Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): Four

As of Oct. 22, 2021:

  • Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 231
    • ICU patients: 71
  • Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): Nine

As of Oct. 15, 2021:

  • Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 280
    • ICU patients: 97
  • Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): Four

As of Oct. 8, 2021:

  • Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 303
    • ICU patients: 93
  • Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): Two

As of Oct. 1, 2021:

  • Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 343
    • ICU patients: 109
  • Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 28

As of Sept. 24, 2021:

  • Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 377
    • ICU patients: 112
  • Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 28

As of Sept. 17, 2021:

  • Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 353
    • ICU patients: 102
  • Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 24

As of Sept. 10, 2021:

  • Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 326
    • ICU patients: 98
  • Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 44

As of Sept. 3, 2021:

  • Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 297
    • ICU patients: 88
  • Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 24

As of Aug. 27, 2021:

  • Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 240
    • ICU patients: 81
  • Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 20

As of Aug. 20, 2021:

  • Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 182
    • ICU patients: 74
  • Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 12

As of Aug. 13, 2021:

  • Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 178
    • ICU patients: 50
  • Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 13

As of Aug. 6, 2021:

  • Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 113
    • ICU patients: 28
  • Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 15
WFXR

Southwest Virginia schools announce delays, bus cancellations due to winter weather concerns, staff shortages

(WFXR) — Amid concerns about icy road conditions and staff shortages, several school districts across southwest Virginia have decided to postpone operations and/or call off bus routes for Monday. Here is a list of schools around the region that have announced delays and/or school bus cancellations as of 5:59 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 10: Alleghany […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Virginia EMS agencies to be offered lifesaving tools for pediatric patients

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — All emergency medical services agencies in Virginia will be offered lifesaving tools for pediatric patients. The Virginia Department of Health’s (VDH) Office of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) says it will now offer lifesaving tools from Handtevy — a national leader in pediatric emergency technology — to EMS agencies in the Commonwealth. […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

DMV searches for participants in new highway safety campaign

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is looking for Virginians who are willing to share stories for a new highway safety campaign meant to aspire and persuade unsafe drivers to change their bad habits while behind the wheel. The campaign centers around four brief videos on important highway safety topics including […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

WATCH: Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts’ Dr. Morrow urges masks in schools amid COVID surge

(WFXR) — School officials and health officials around southwest and central Virginia are working to continue in-person learning while also minimizing the potential health risks at schools amid the coronavirus pandemic as students kick off the second semester. Health officials say that the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD) are at record high community […]
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

COVID case numbers double in days at Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Health officials say that the number of coronavirus cases at Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital has doubled in just a few days. According to Sentara’s COVID Dashboard update from Wednesday, Jan. 5, approximately 34 percent of the patients at the South Boston location have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Early in December, […]
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Virginia health officials report 10,728 new COVID cases, 182 new hospitalizations Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — On Wednesday morning, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported a total of 1,186,887 COVID-19 cases and 15,631 virus-related deaths, which includes 10,728 new confirmed and probable cases and nine new confirmed and probable deaths from around the Commonwealth. Virginia health officials confirmed 852,876 cases and 13,053 deaths are related to […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Free COVID-19 testing event scheduled in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – The Virginia Department of Health’s Pittsylvania-Danville Health District will offer free COVID-19 testing later this month. The event will take place at the Danville Farmers’ Market at 629 Craghead Street on Tuesday, Jan. 18 from 3-5 p.m. Appointments are not necessary. The first 100 individuals will be eligible to be tested […]
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

WFXR

