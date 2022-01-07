Number of confirmed, pending COVID patients at ‘near Southwest Virginia’ hospitals jumps from 287 to 409 after two weeks

(WFXR) — The number of COVID-related hospitalizations surged around the “near Southwest Virginia” region over the last two weeks, climbing from 287 to 409 confirmed and pending patients over the course of two weeks.

This includes patients at Carilion Clinic, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah Health, and the Salem VA Medical Center.

Between Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 and Friday, Jan. 7, local health officials reported 121 more confirmed COVID-19 patients — including 12 new virus patients in the ICU — as well as one more patient under investigation for the virus.

This news comes as the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 18,309 new coronavirus cases — which marks the second-largest single-day increase in cases of the entire pandemic — along with 301 new virus-related hospitalizations and nine new virus-related deaths on Friday.

You can review the hospitalization data for the near southwest Virginia region from the last 23 weeks below:

As of Jan. 7, 2022:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 404 ICU patients: 104

Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): Five

As of Dec. 31, 2021:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 348 ICU patients: 101

Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): Six

As of Dec. 23, 2021:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 283 ICU patients: 92

Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): Four

As of Dec. 17, 2021:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 274 ICU patients: 82

Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): Two

As of Dec. 10, 2021:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 243 ICU patients: 60

Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): Three

As of Dec. 3, 2021:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 204 ICU patients: 62

Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): Three

As of Nov. 26, 2021:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 176 ICU patients: 66

Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): Four

As of Nov. 19, 2021:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 161 ICU patients: 47

Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): Six

As of Nov. 12, 2021:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 163 ICU patients: 47

Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): One

As of Nov. 5, 2021:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 165 ICU patients: 53

Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): One

As of Oct. 29, 2021:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 195 ICU patients: 65

Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): Four

As of Oct. 22, 2021:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 231 ICU patients: 71

Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): Nine

As of Oct. 15, 2021:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 280 ICU patients: 97

Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): Four

As of Oct. 8, 2021:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 303 ICU patients: 93

Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): Two

As of Oct. 1, 2021:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 343 ICU patients: 109

Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 28

As of Sept. 24, 2021:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 377 ICU patients: 112

Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 28

As of Sept. 17, 2021:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 353 ICU patients: 102

Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 24

As of Sept. 10, 2021:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 326 ICU patients: 98

Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 44

As of Sept. 3, 2021:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 297 ICU patients: 88

Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 24

As of Aug. 27, 2021:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 240 ICU patients: 81

Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 20

As of Aug. 20, 2021:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 182 ICU patients: 74

Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 12

As of Aug. 13, 2021:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 178 ICU patients: 50

Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 13

As of Aug. 6, 2021:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 113 ICU patients: 28

Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 15

