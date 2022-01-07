Number of confirmed, pending COVID patients at ‘near Southwest Virginia’ hospitals jumps from 287 to 409 after two weeks
(WFXR) — The number of COVID-related hospitalizations surged around the “near Southwest Virginia” region over the last two weeks, climbing from 287 to 409 confirmed and pending patients over the course of two weeks.
This includes patients at Carilion Clinic, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah Health, and the Salem VA Medical Center.WATCH: Sovah Health holds briefing about pause on elective, non-urgent surgeries amid COVID surge
Between Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 and Friday, Jan. 7, local health officials reported 121 more confirmed COVID-19 patients — including 12 new virus patients in the ICU — as well as one more patient under investigation for the virus.
This news comes as the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 18,309 new coronavirus cases — which marks the second-largest single-day increase in cases of the entire pandemic — along with 301 new virus-related hospitalizations and nine new virus-related deaths on Friday.VDH reports 2nd largest COVID case spike with 18,309 new cases, 301 new hospitalizations as of Friday
You can review the hospitalization data for the near southwest Virginia region from the last 23 weeks below:
As of Jan. 7, 2022:
- Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 404
- ICU patients: 104
- Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): Five
As of Dec. 31, 2021:
- Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 348
- ICU patients: 101
- Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): Six
As of Dec. 23, 2021:
- Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 283
- ICU patients: 92
- Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): Four
As of Dec. 17, 2021:
- Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 274
- ICU patients: 82
- Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): Two
As of Dec. 10, 2021:
- Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 243
- ICU patients: 60
- Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): Three
As of Dec. 3, 2021:
- Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 204
- ICU patients: 62
- Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): Three
As of Nov. 26, 2021:
- Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 176
- ICU patients: 66
- Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): Four
As of Nov. 19, 2021:
- Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 161
- ICU patients: 47
- Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): Six
As of Nov. 12, 2021:
- Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 163
- ICU patients: 47
- Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): One
As of Nov. 5, 2021:
- Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 165
- ICU patients: 53
- Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): One
As of Oct. 29, 2021:
- Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 195
- ICU patients: 65
- Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): Four
As of Oct. 22, 2021:
- Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 231
- ICU patients: 71
- Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): Nine
As of Oct. 15, 2021:
- Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 280
- ICU patients: 97
- Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): Four
As of Oct. 8, 2021:
- Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 303
- ICU patients: 93
- Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): Two
As of Oct. 1, 2021:
- Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 343
- ICU patients: 109
- Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 28
As of Sept. 24, 2021:
- Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 377
- ICU patients: 112
- Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 28
As of Sept. 17, 2021:
- Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 353
- ICU patients: 102
- Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 24
As of Sept. 10, 2021:
- Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 326
- ICU patients: 98
- Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 44
As of Sept. 3, 2021:
- Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 297
- ICU patients: 88
- Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 24
As of Aug. 27, 2021:
- Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 240
- ICU patients: 81
- Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 20
As of Aug. 20, 2021:
- Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 182
- ICU patients: 74
- Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 12
As of Aug. 13, 2021:
- Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 178
- ICU patients: 50
- Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 13
As of Aug. 6, 2021:
- Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 113
- ICU patients: 28
- Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 15
