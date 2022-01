One of the great things about New York City is that you can choose to walk, bike, or take the train to practically anywhere in the five boroughs. Car culture does not dominate in this bustling domain. I started cycling to and from work about four years ago with the intention of being more conscious of my carbon footprint and clocking in a bit of a workout between my busy schedule — not to mention that the New York City subway system is not the most reliable or pleasant experience. With the new routine, I had to rethink what I wore — including flared pants, which often get caught in the bike chain — along with the bag I chose for biking.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO