See How Much Top TikTok Stars Earned In 2021

By Dani Medina
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The growth of TikTok is unparalleled — and so is the bank account of top TikTok stars whose net worth grew exponentially in the past year.

Forbes released its top-earning TikTokers of 2021 list Friday, and sitting at No. 1 is the reigning queen of TikTok, Charli D'Amelio .

She raked in $17.5 million last year, up from $7 million in 2020 . D'Amelio, 17, has the app's largest following, with 133 million followers. In addition to TikTok, she has advertising partnerships with Dunkin' Donuts, Invisalign, Morphe cosmetics and a Hollister line with her older sister, Dixie, who is ranked No. 2 on the Forbes list.

Dixie D'Amelio , 20, earned $10 million in 2021, up from $2.9 million the year before. She's making a career as a singer right now, with newly released singles F***BOY and Psycho . Dixie D'Amelio was on the lineup for iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball , where Charli joined her for a few shows as a backup dancer. Both sisters are also stars on their family's Hulu original TV show, The D'Amelio Show , where they are dubbed as "TikTok's First Family."

Addison Rae Easterling , 21, comes in at No. 3 with $8.5 million earned in 2021. Easterling most recently launched her own fragrance line and starred in H e's All That on Netflix. She also has brand deals with American Eagle and has her own beauty line called Item Beauty, in addition to releasing a single, Obsessed .

Here are the top 5 TikTokers in 2021:

  1. Charli D'Amelio , $17.5 million
  2. Dixie D'Amelio , $10 million
  3. Addison Rae , $8.5 million
  4. Tie: Bella Poarch , $5 million and Josh Richards , $5 million
  5. Tie: Kris Collins , $4.75 million and Avani Gregg , $4.75 million

