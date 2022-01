MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In this his second season at West Virginia, point guard Kedrian Johnson has become known more for his accomplishments as a defender than anything else. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound senior guard is the straw that stirs the drink, so to speak, for the Mountaineers on the defensive end. The Dallas native is unquestionably West Virginia’s quickest player and takes pride in being a pesky on-ball defender. Johnson’s 29 steals are 10 more than the next closest West Virginia player through 14 games.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO