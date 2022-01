Looking for the very best swords in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt? Blades in The Witcher 3 are divided into two categories: steel, for dealing with human enemies; and silver, for slaughtering supernatural beasts and monsters. There's an awful lot of different swords scattered about the gigantic world of The Witcher 3, so it helps to know which names to keep an eye out for when they appear in your quest list or your inventory.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO