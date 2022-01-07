ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

6 Tips for Rapid Social Media Growth in 2022

By Lydia Sweatt
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocial media is forging a new path in 2022. You could get by with overly-templated posts in the past, ignoring how people engage on different apps. Now we have spaces with a distinct culture: TikTok. Clubhouse. Whatever the metaverse promises to be. Now more than ever, you need a...

forsythwoman.com

The Social Media Detox Challenge

Within recent years, social media has taken a forefront in sending and receiving information and news to people throughout the world. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and multiple other sites are based on instant communication between the user, their friends, and websites. During a five minute check, a person can find out what ten of their friends are currently doing, what is happening in China, and any changes in today’s weather. Using social media does have both positive and negative benefits. One good impact is the ability to connect with people who live miles away, as well as receive news and information instantly. However, social media has also been linked to depression, anxiety, unrealistic expectations, and creating the fear of being left out and not knowing what is going on in the world around you.
UPMATTERS

Protecting our teens on social media

ORLANDO, FLA. (Ivanhoe Newswire)– Social media has connected the world. But some say it may be doing more harm than good, especially for kids. According to whistleblower released research, Instagram makes body image issues worse for one in three teenage girls. And among teenagers who reported suicidal thoughts, six percent of users traced the desire to kill themselves back to Instagram. Facebook’s own research reveals when young women see content involving eating disorders, they become depressed, and it makes them use Instagram even more, continuing the cycle. So, what can parents do to protect their teens?
hypepotamus.com

SEO & Social Media Marketing Workshop

Learn the basics of internet marketing starting with search engine optimization (SEO) and social media marketing in channels such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, etc. We highly suggest early arrival as we will be getting started immediately. We will have a 30 minute intro for everyone to introduce themselves and...
indypolitics.org

2021 In Review – Social Media

2021 was another controversial year for social media and 2022 doesn’t look any different. So to figure what happened this year with social media and what’s in store for next year we convened our “social media band.”. Our panel includes social media expert and Apex pharmacist Erin...
Inman.com

Turn a social media connection into a lead

Luxury real estate and social media are a match made in heaven. Luxe landscaping and architecture, Instagrammable interiors, and the aspirational lifestyles of affluent people in major cities and second-home retreats—all of these come together to create shareable, snackable eye candy that’s also informative and enlightening. Social media...
maketecheasier.com

The Best Social Media Scheduling Tips for Maximum Engagement

Whether you’re an entrepreneur or just an individual with a decent social media following, you may have questions when it comes to scheduling social media posts. After all, the landscape of social media is constantly changing, and it’s hard to keep up with all of the data and latest trends. However, once you know a few basic tricks, scheduling your social media posts becomes much, much easier.
choose901.com

Lensrentals: Social Media Strategist

As the Social Media Strategist you will be responsible for building brand awareness through organic and paid social media promotion. This will involve planning social media strategy, creating, publishing and monitoring social content across all platforms, and continuously improving the impact of the social media program based on key performance metrics. The Social Media Strategist will work closely with the broader marketing team to ensure timely promotion of assets and alignment on messaging. The ideal candidate has familiarity and experience with photo/video gear and a passion for image making.
Phys.org

Leveraging social media during a disaster

During a disaster, many people turn to social media seeking information. But communicating during disasters is challenging, especially using an interactive environment like social media where misinformation can spread easily. Now, University of Georgia researchers have developed a social media tool to better help local emergency managers disperse information to...
makeuseof.com

How to Stop Oversharing on Social Media

From sharing your birthday celebration pictures on social media to posting every single thing that happened that year, you might be oversharing on social media without even realizing it. While there's nothing wrong with sharing big achievements with your friends, too much information can invite unwelcome attention. Moreover, there's something...
kfrxfm.com

Life Hack – Social Media Scrolling

POLAND - 2021/12/21: In this photo illustration a Tik Tok logo seen displayed on a smartphone with an image of a champagne cork popping in the background. (Photo Illustration by Filip Radwanski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) It is always difficult trying to scroll social media and do anything else, especially...
Fox News

White House bragging about Biden job gains draws social-media backlash

Social media users on Friday balked at a graphic the White House posted online that claimed President Biden has created far more jobs than any other commander-in-chief. "Ever," the post boasted. The graphic – which appeared on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook – was posted just hours after a disappointing jobs...
DigitalIntelligence

Tips to Increase Social Intelligence

The ultimate goal of social intelligence is to prepare us for social competence. We are social creatures. It is embedded in our genes, minds, hearts, and souls. Not many of us desire to live lonely and in isolation. Human touch is essential to enjoy a satisfying life. To survive and thrive in this world, we need to increase our social intelligence, social knowledge, and social skills.
CBS Boston

Teen Develops Website That Constantly Monitors Retailers’ Online Stock Of Rapid COVID-19 Tests

BOSTON (CBS) – Getting your hands on rapid tests for COVID-19 has become a crazy game of running from store-to-store and constantly checking websites. Those lucky enough to stumble onto a store fully stocked with tests often post about their treasure on community Facebook pages and friend text chains. As a result, supplies are sold out within hours or even minutes. But if you want to order online, a Chicago area teenager has taken all of the guesswork out of it. Fourteen-Year-old Eli Coustan is the brains behind Findacovidtest.org. It is a website that tracks sales of all the major at-home antigen...
GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal.
