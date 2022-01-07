ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diets

30 Days of One-Pot Mediterranean Diet Dinners

By Leah Goggins
EatingWell
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRefresh your routine this January with some of these simple, one-pot meals. These recipes focus on lean meats, fish and plant-based...

www.eatingwell.com

Comments / 0

Related
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mediterranean Diet#Vegan#Fish#Meats#White Bean Soup#Tomato Shrimp
spring.org.uk

5 Foods And Drinks That Reduce Blood Pressure

The foods and drink that lower blood pressure and prevent heart disease. Eating berries, nuts, cocoa products, apples, and drinking tea have been found to improve blood circulation and vascular health. These foods and drink are rich in flavanols, a type of polyphenol that has powerful antioxidant effects. A diet...
NUTRITION
24/7 Wall St.

25 Junk Foods That Are Actually Not So Bad for You

Remember when margarine was healthier than butter? That was before studies revealed how unhealthy synthetic trans fats can be. Nutrition science is constantly changing, and with it, the reputations of formerly vilified foods. 24/7 Tempo reviewed dozens of foods that are often considered unhealthy and found the ones with redeeming qualities, either due to their […]
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diets
NewsBreak
Nutrition
NewsBreak
Recipes
EatingWell

5 Best Fruits for Constipation, According to a Dietitian

We all know how uncomfortable being constipated can be. Constipation is technically defined as 3 days without a bowel movement for most people, however, this varies widely from person to person. Surprising (or maybe not), 14 percent of the population experiences chronic constipation. The lack of dietary fiber and fluids...
NUTRITION
Alyssa Atkinson

Eating Sourdough Bread - Positive Health Benefits

What makes it different than traditional white bread. For years, bread has been a controversial food in the health/fitness industry. With endless options lining grocery store shelves, it can be difficult to determine which ones pack in the most nutrients.
NewsTimes

This 8-quart Instant Pot is $59 and literally exists to make dinner for you

You know Instant Pots are magical by now, but this $59 deal should be enough to land you if you haven't succumbed already. For the price of a takeout meal for the family, you'll get a seven-in-one machine that'll cook your rice perfectly, slowly braise meat, make yogurt, and even take care of a last-minute birthday cake.
SHOPPING
theadvocate.com

Need to lose weight? Pennington's DASH diet named one of top diets

If losing weight is your new year's resolution, U.S. News & World Report suggests the DASH Diet, developed in part by Pennington Biomedical Research Center, may be for you. The news organization rated DASH one of its Best Diets for 2021 in several categories, including Best Diets Overall (No. 2), Best Diets for Healthy Eating (No. 2), Best Heart-Healthy Diets (No. 3), Best Diets for People with Diabetes (No. 5) and Easiest Diets to Follow (No. 6), according to a Pennington press release.
DIETS
Salon

This 5-ingredient 'nduja butter orzo is a spicy, buttery one-pot meal

In 2009, Greg Morago of the Houston Chronicle interviewed chef and TV host Claire Robinson, who was in the midst of promoting the fourth season of her hit Food Network program "Five Ingredient Fix." As the title suggests, Robinson, who is a French Culinary Institute graduate, would craft dishes from five ingredients (not counting pantry staples like salt, pepper and oil) that would work for both weeknight dining and special entertaining.
RECIPES
One Green Planet

From Double Chocolate Sourdough to One Pot Portobello Stew: Our Top Eight Vegan Recipes of the Day!

Ready, set, recipes! Here are our just published, fresh-out-the-mill recipes in one convenient place! These are the top vegan recipes of the day, and are now a part of the thousands of recipes on our Food Monster App! Our newest recipes includes sourdough and crumb cakes so if you’re looking for something new and delicious, these recipes are it!
RECIPES
EatingWell

The 7 Best Snacks for Brain Health, According to a Dietitian

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. We already know how important our diet is to the body's overall function. Notably, it's also vital to brain health, which is a significant piece of our general health status. What we eat and healthy lifestyle habits work together to keep our thinker in tip-top shape. But beyond general healthy eating, we wanted to dive into the ingredients that can make it easy to nurture that oh-so-crucial organ. We already have you covered with six foods to eat every day for brain health, so to make it even simpler, we've found some pre-packed items for convenient, grab-and-go snacking. Read on for nutrient-dense brain-boosting snacks, hand-picked by Amy Gorin, M.S., RDN, a plant-based registered dietitian and owner of Plant-Based Eats in Stamford, Connecticut. And while no single food or drink will totally protect you from cognitive decline, eating more of these good-for-you-foods can be protective.
NUTRITION
One Green Planet

One Pot Portobello Stew [Vegan]

Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and rosemary, thyme and sweet paprika, and cook for 6 to 8 minutes. Add the garlic, stirring occasionally, and cook for another 2 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove from the heat and transfer the mixture to a bowl. Return the pan to medium heat and add the remaining tablespoon of oil.
RECIPES
The Blade

Dinner for One: Make-It-Your-Way Ramen

Those 25-cent packets of ramen at the grocery store are not the most authentic version of a revered and respected dish, obviously. But when you need a quick, easy, filling meal on a cold winter’s night, they’re great to have on hand in the pantry.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy