Elizabeth Holmes takes the stand | American Greed

Ian Alda, Sonny Valicenti, Ben Feldman, Rob Morrow, Rama Vallury and Eva Victor have been announced as cast members in “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber,” which premieres on Showtime Feb. 27 at 10 p.m.
They join previously announced stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kyle Chandler and Uma Thurman in the series, which will follow the highs and lows of Silicon Valley life through Uber’s beginnings as a company.
Alda will play Peter Fenton, a young partner at venture capital firm Benchmark. His previous credits include “Silicon Valley,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” and “Impeachment: American Crime Story.” He is repped by Stewart Talent and Station Three...
