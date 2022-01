Click here to read the full article. WORD PLAY: It turns out Tilda Swinton is as gripping when talking about books as she is on the big screen. The actress shares her favorite writers and reveals her poetry background in a 26-minute episode of “In the Library With…” for Chanel, part of its Rendez-vous Littéraires Rue Cambon (literary gatherings at Rue Cambon, in English). It debuted on Chanel’s website on Monday, and is sure to inspire many to reread some classics — and go down a wormhole researching the Scottish plumes she trumpets.More from WWD'King Richard' Star Demi Singleton Gets Ready...

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO