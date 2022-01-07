Woman hit by falling tree while walking settles with City of Walnut

Photo courtesy of peter boy12qq12 via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

A woman who says she was struck and severely hurt when a tree fell on her as she walked a child to school in 2016 in Walnut has reached a tentative settlement in her lawsuit against the city.

Elena Ramos’ Los Angeles Superior Court complaint, filed in December 2017, alleged negligence and dangerous condition of public property, and she sought unspecified damages. In their court papers, lawyers for the city denied any liability on the part of the municipality.

Ramos’ lawyers, Patrick McNicholas and Michael J. Kent, filed a notice of conditional settlement of the case on Dec. 29 with Judge Jill Feeney. No terms were divulged.

Ramos’ suit stated her injuries occurred as she was escorting a student to Westhoff Elementary School on Dec. 16, 2016.

“Ramos heard a noise on the hill to her left and before she had time to react was struck by a large tree which uprooted without warning, fell over and landed across the sidewalk and pavement of Amar Road,” the suit stated.

The city improperly maintained the landscaping, which would have reduced the chance that the tree would have uprooted and fallen on Ramos, the suit alleged.

Ramos has suffered pain, anguish and suffering and incurred medical costs, the suit stated.