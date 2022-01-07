ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut, CA

Woman hit by falling tree while walking settles with City of Walnut

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2phrk8_0dfpXNMO00
Photo courtesy of peter boy12qq12 via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

A woman who says she was struck and severely hurt when a tree fell on her as she walked a child to school in 2016 in Walnut has reached a tentative settlement in her lawsuit against the city.

Elena Ramos’ Los Angeles Superior Court complaint, filed in December 2017, alleged negligence and dangerous condition of public property, and she sought unspecified damages. In their court papers, lawyers for the city denied any liability on the part of the municipality.

Ramos’ lawyers, Patrick McNicholas and Michael J. Kent, filed a notice of conditional settlement of the case on Dec. 29 with Judge Jill Feeney. No terms were divulged.

Ramos’ suit stated her injuries occurred as she was escorting a student to Westhoff Elementary School on Dec. 16, 2016.

“Ramos heard a noise on the hill to her left and before she had time to react was struck by a large tree which uprooted without warning, fell over and landed across the sidewalk and pavement of Amar Road,” the suit stated.

The city improperly maintained the landscaping, which would have reduced the chance that the tree would have uprooted and fallen on Ramos, the suit alleged.

Ramos has suffered pain, anguish and suffering and incurred medical costs, the suit stated.

Comments / 4

Sedaka Brown
3d ago

I wonder how much she got cause that back pain is for life. Take from me a Navy Veteran my back kills me to this day!!!!

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

Report: Black residents searched by police 2.4 times more often than Whites in California

The California Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory Board announced the release of its fifth annual report on racial and identity profiling in policing in California. The report contains an analysis of the millions of vehicle and pedestrian stops conducted in 2020 by 18 law enforcement agencies in California under the Racial and Identity Profiling Act (RIPA), the nation’s largest and most comprehensive stop data collection effort to date under which all state and local law enforcement agencies will be required to report stop data to the California Department of Justice by April 1, 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Walnut, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Walnut, CA
Crime & Safety
HeySoCal

LA Sanitation hosts non-perishable food drive through March 4

LA Sanitation and Environment began hosting a non-perishable food drive Monday, continuing through March 4, with collected food set to be delivered to the St. Francis Center and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank for distribution. People can bring non-perishable foods — including canned food, jarred food, packaged food and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Missing: Los Angeles Man, 23, last seen in Ventura County

Authorities Friday were searching for a 23-year-old missing Los Angeles man with schizophrenia who was last seen in Oxnard. George Albert Arias was last seen about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of North Oxnard Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Arias is Hispanic, 5...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
HeySoCal

LA City Attorney’s Office charges woman for impersonating labor investigator

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer announced charges Thursday against a woman who allegedly posed as a labor investigator and issued citations to business owners. According to the City Attorney’s Office, Nyesha Monique Elam — who did not work for the state or have authorization to issue citations or collect civil penalties for labor code violations — conducted inspections at businesses across the L.A. area and demanded payment for labor violations and labor informational posters. Elam could not immediately be reached for a response.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LAPD, LAFD face staffing issues due to COVID-19 wave

Los Angeles’ police and fire departments are experiencing a wave of staffing issues amid the latest surge in coronavirus cases, with hundreds of offices and firefighters off-duty in each department, officials said Wednesday. The Los Angeles Fire Department had 284 personnel out of action Wednesday due to positive COVID-19...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

YMCA offers free COVID testing at 12 sites in LA

The YMCA is offering free COVID testing at 12 sites in Los Angeles in response to the recent surge in cases of the Omicron variant that has caused an urgent need for test results. No appointments are necessary and PRC tests will be administered at the sites with results available...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Testing company reports L.A. case of `Flurona’ in teen

A local COVID-19 testing company announced Wednesday it had identified what it believes is the first local case of “flurona,” meaning a person who tested positive for both coronavirus and the flu. According to 911 COVID Testing, the case was found at a testing site near the Getty...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HeySoCal

Perris woman accused of killing her newborn pleads not guilty

A 31-year-old woman accused of killing her newborn and dumping the baby in a Perris trash bin pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murder. Brittany Suzanne Peevyhouse of Perris was arrested in October following a months-long Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation that culminated in her being charged with murder. Peevyhouse...
PERRIS, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
777K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy