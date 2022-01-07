ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

First Look at Florida’s Largest Winter Home Show

By Rachel Pitts
myq105.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is a look inside Florida’s Largest Winter Home Show! Doors open at 11a Saturday, January 8th and Sunday, January 9th with seminars, exhibits and demos are happening through the weekend at the Florida State Fairgrounds in...

myq105.com

Comments / 0

 

Axios Tampa Bay

The world has discovered west central Florida

Five of the nation's 25 highest growth cities are in Tampa Bay or west central Florida, according to transactional data compiled for the annual U-Haul Growth Index.North Port, Fort Myers-North Fort Myers, Sarasota-Bradenton, Brandon-Riverview and Ocala all made the list, calculated by the net gain of one-way U-Haul's entering a city versus leaving that city in a calendar year.Kissimmee-St. Cloud, 30 miles south of Orlando, netted more movers than any market in America.The big picture: Florida had the second-most inbound moves behind Texas, up 27% year-over-year.Departures increased 24% from 2020 as overall moving traffic surged.Why it matters: While it only accounts for do-it-yourself movers in U-Haul trucks, the data shows yet again that Florida's Gulf Coast remains one of the most competitive growth markets in the country.
RIVERVIEW, FL
Tampa, FL
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Florida Government
Rob Adams

3 Most Beautiful Beaches in Florida

Without a doubt, when it comes to some of the best beaches in the US, Florida is at the top of the list. Not only does it have some of the cleanest and most beautiful beaches, but the state of Florida is also one of the best holiday destinations in America. Whether you are traveling with your kids, your friends or even on your own, you'll definitely find a place suitable for your needs.
FLORIDA STATE
mainstreetdailynews.com

Florida Finds: Devil's Millhopper State Park

There’s a National Natural Landmark in our own backyard, and it is there for our enjoyment, viewing and hiking year-round. But it’s a particularly special place to be on Saturday mornings when park rangers or volunteers offer a guided walking tour of our famous sinkhole. Devil’s Millhopper Geological...
FLORIDA STATE
ABC Action News

Tampa Bay’s newest escape room opens in downtown St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay’s newest escape room is now open in downtown St. Pete. The Great Escape Room features two rooms that will test your code-breaking, problem-solving, combination-cracking skills. The Poker Night at the President’s Bunker room puts you in the command center for the nuclear...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox35orlando.com

'It's snowing': Video shows snow falling in Florida

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. - And you thought you'd never see snow in the Sunshine State!. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office posted a video on Monday showing light snow falling in Lake Lorraine around 3 a.m. "Well how’s this for a temperature change?" the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook. "From 75...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa investor drops $3.8 million on sight unseen Bayshore Blvd house

Why would someone pay hundreds of thousands of dollars over asking price for a house without even seeing it first?Matthew Barnes explains in just three words: "Tampa will boom."What's happening: Barnes, investor and self-proclaimed "​​principal of miscellaneous corporations," tells Axios he has left Fisher Island, the richest ZIP code in Florida, to drop bank in Tampa.When 4615 Bayshore Blvd. hit the market for $3.5 million on Nov. 29, Barnes entered into a buying contract with the seller for $3.8 million, waived all inspection and financing contingencies, then wired the entire sum in cash in 72 hours.The agreement was executed just...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Kroger's timing for entering Florida looks better than ever

In 2021, Kroger Co. became a player in the Florida grocery market — without opening a single store. The Cincinnati-based grocery giant opened the second of its U.S. e-commerce fulfillment centers — Kroger calls them “sheds” — in Groveland, north of Orlando, in 2021. Kroger’s grocery delivery service uses a hub and spoke model; in Florida, the Groveland center serves as the hub, and Kroger confirmed a “spoke” facility in Tampa in June.
TAMPA, FL

