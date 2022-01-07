ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Analysis: The factor that ultimately led to Arbery judge's decision

doniphanherald.com
 3 days ago

Criminal defense attorney Page Pate says that the lack...

www.doniphanherald.com

mediaite.com

Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Sentenced to Life in Prison, Judge Lambasts ‘Absolutely Chilling’ Murder and ‘Lack of Remorse’

Ahmaud Arbery’s killers were each sentenced to life in prison on Friday after the late 25-year-old’s family had earlier asked the court to show them no mercy. Judge Timothy Walmsley sentenced Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan to life sentences for the February 2020 killing of Arbery, who was out jogging when he was shot to death in a Georgia neighborhood.
WAOK News Talk

Ahmaud Arbery's killers sentenced

Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael, and William Bryan returned to the same courtroom where they were convicted in November. Each listened as they learned their punishment for the pursuit and murder of Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020 in Brunswick, GA.
BRUNSWICK, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Judge sentences Arbery's murderers to life in prison. It's ‘an exercise in accountability,’ he says

The three white men who murdered unarmed Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery nearly two years ago outside Brunswick were each sentenced on Friday to life in prison — Travis McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael, without the possibility of parole, and William “Roddie” Bryan with the possibility of parole after serving at least 30 years.
BRUNSWICK, GA
wgxa.tv

Judge gives Arbery killers life in prison; no parole for father, son

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTGS) — BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Travis McMichael has been sentenced to life in prison plus an additional 20 years, without the possibility of parole. Greg McMichael has been sentenced to life in prison plus an additional 20 years, without the possibility of parole. William Roddie Bryan Jr....
BRUNSWICK, GA
NBC News

Ahmaud Arbery's family asks judge to give his killers maximum punishment

Ahmaud Arbery's parents and sister said in court Friday that he died doing what he loved most — running — and that the features they loved most about him, including his dark skin and athletic physique, are what prompted the three white men convicted in his murder to chase and kill him as he ran through their neighborhood in Georgia in February 2020.
GEORGIA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Judge sentences 19-year-old Fairbury man in beating death of 2-year-old

A 19-year-old Fairbury man has been sentenced to 70 to 80 years in prison for the beating death of a 2-year-old boy and for shooting a man nearly a year earlier. "This was a heartless act," Jefferson County District Judge Vicky Johnson told Jake Gonzalez at his sentencing Thursday. In...
FAIRBURY, NE
WDEF

Mom pleads guilty to molestation of her child

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The trial of a northwest Georgia mother ended before a verdict was reached this week. Instead, 48 year old Sally Ann Garcia pleaded guilty to the charges. She was accused of child molestation and incest for abusing her own child. Judge Jim Wilbanks concluded “horrific...
DALTON, GA
Salon

This longtime Jeffrey Epstein associate could soon face criminal charges: report

Jeffrey Epstein in Cambridge, Mass., in 2004. (Rick Friedman/Rick Friedman Photography/Corbis via Getty Images) Following the conviction of girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, prosecutors' next target in the Jeffrey Epstein criminal probe could be a longtime associate who allegedly made "massage" appointments for the perverted millionaire and took nude photographs of his victims.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Free Lance-Star

Prince Andrew accuser agreed not to sue 'other defendants' in Epstein deal

Prince Andrew's sexual assault accuser had agreed not to sue "other potential defendants" related to Jeffrey Epstein's alleged sex crimes, a once-confidential document released Monday showed. Lawyers for the British royal argue that the settlement, unveiled by a New York court, means Virginia Giuffre's US lawsuit against the prince should be dismissed.
BBC

Porthcawl one-punch killer Christopher George jailed

A "morally despicable" killer who ended a man's life with one punch has been sentenced to five years in prison. Christopher George, of Heol-Y-Berllan, Pyle, Bridgend county, was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury last month. He left Carl Chinnock, 50, with a serious head injury in Porthcawl's Salt...
Otis Adams

Treasure Hunter Jailed After Refusing To Tell Where the Loot is Hidden

Deep-sea treasure hunter Tommy Thompson was declared in contempt of court on December 15, 2015 and has been in prison ever since, his $1,000 a day fine mounting. Thompson's crime was refusing to disclose the location of 500 gold coins he found from a historically famous shipwreck which was overwhelmed by a hurricane off the coast of South Carolina. Six years and counting, the research scientist is, so far, keeping his secret.

