Public Safety

Analysis: The factor that ultimately led to Arbery judge's decision

 3 days ago

Criminal defense attorney Page Pate says that the lack...

Judge hands down life sentence for Ahmaud Arbery killers

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery have been sentenced to life in prison, with a judge denying any chance of parole for the father and son who armed themselves and initiated the deadly pursuit of the 25-year-old Black man. Greg and Travis...
Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Sentenced to Life in Prison, Judge Lambasts ‘Absolutely Chilling’ Murder and ‘Lack of Remorse’

Ahmaud Arbery’s killers were each sentenced to life in prison on Friday after the late 25-year-old’s family had earlier asked the court to show them no mercy. Judge Timothy Walmsley sentenced Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan to life sentences for the February 2020 killing of Arbery, who was out jogging when he was shot to death in a Georgia neighborhood.
Judge sentences Arbery’s murderers to life in prison. It’s ‘an exercise in accountability,’ he says

The three white men who murdered unarmed Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery nearly two years ago outside Brunswick were each sentenced on Friday to life in prison — Travis McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael, without the possibility of parole, and William “Roddie” Bryan with the possibility of parole after serving at least 30 years.
Judge gives Arbery killers life in prison; no parole for father, son

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTGS) — BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Travis McMichael has been sentenced to life in prison plus an additional 20 years, without the possibility of parole. Greg McMichael has been sentenced to life in prison plus an additional 20 years, without the possibility of parole. William Roddie Bryan Jr....
Ahmaud Arbery’s murderers sentenced

Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old Black jogger who was chased through a Brunswick, Georgia, neighborhood in February 2020, cornered and killed like an animal, has received a measure of justice. The three men convicted of murdering Arbery have been sentenced to life. Father and son and Travis McMichael were sentenced to...
