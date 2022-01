It was a comment that was almost said in passing, but clearly had a point to it.“You have to be good to try to change opinion,” Antonio Conte said, after his Spurs side laboured to a 3-1 win over Morecambe in the FA Cup . “If someone is disappointed with you, it’s normal. I was a player and it happened sometimes to me that someone was unhappy with my performance. This is our life. I repeat: it’s OK.”The Tottenham Hotspur manager was addressing a question about how Tanguy Ndombele was booed as he trudged off following a second-half substitution, but...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 19 HOURS AGO