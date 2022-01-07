ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Police: 2 Haitian journalists killed by gang near capital

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xR4jA_0dfpS5NW00
1 of 3

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Two Haitian journalists were killed by gang members while reporting in a conflictive area south of Port-au-Prince, police said Friday, as a surge in violence continues to shake the Caribbean nation.

One of the journalist’s employers and some media reports said the men had been shot then burned alive, but police did not confirm this. A police statement said only that the bodies had “large-caliber bullet wounds.”

Radio Ecoute FM said journalist John Wesley Amady was killed by “armed bandits” Thursday in Laboule while he was reporting on security issues in the gang-plagued area.

“We condemn with the utmost rigor this criminal and barbaric act, which constitutes a serious attack on the rights to life in general, and those of journalists in particular to exercise their profession freely in the country,” said the station’s general manager, Francky Attis.

Police released a statement confirming the deaths of Amady, 30, and Wilguens Louissaint, 22. Initial reports were that three journalists went to the scene and two were killed, while the third escaped.

“The Almighty Gangs struck again in Haiti at the start of 2022,” said Godson Lebrun, president of the Haitian Online Media Association. “I bow to the remains of these fellow journalists who were killed just because they wanted to INFORM. I demand an investigation and may justice be granted!”

In New York, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said, “This is just one more example of what journalists the world over face and sadly, we may expect the impunity with which they are murdered for just trying to tell the truth.”

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry condemned the killings of Amady John Wesley and Wilguens. “On behalf of the government, I offer my condolences to the family and friends of the victims, as well as to the press in general,” he said.

Henry has vowed to crack down on gangs that authorities blame for a spike in kidnappings and for blockages at gas distribution terminals that caused a severe fuel shortage in recent months. The insecurity has prompted the U.S. and Canada to urge their citizens to leave Haiti.

Only days ago, Henry was forced to flee the northern city of Gonaïves following a shootout between his security guards and an armed group that had warned him not to set foot in the city.

The July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise left a power vacuum that has deepened the violence and a growing humanitarian crisis in the impoverished Caribbean nation.

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

Two Cubans have been kidnapped in Haiti, Cuban authorities say

Two Cubans residing in Haiti are among the latest kidnapping victims, the Cuban Embassy in Port-au-Prince confirmed. The two individuals were identified as Andrik Alfredo Abad Reinosa and Enides Galano Silva, both from Moa in Holguín province. Abad and Galano arrived in Haiti through individual work contracts with the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BET

Haiti’s Assassinated President Jovenel Moïse Was Reportedly Ready To Expose Suspected Drug Traffickers

Former Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, who was assassinated in July, may have had powerful enemies who wanted him dead, according to newly surfaced information. Moïse was creating a list that included powerful politicians and business people suspected of involvement in the country’s lucrative drug trafficking trade, and he was nearly ready to identify them before hitmen gunned him down, The New York Times reported.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Gang#Police#Gang Violence#Assassination#Haitian#Port Au Prince#Ap#Radio Ecoute Fm#U N
Washington Post

Haitian prime minister forced to flee city after New Year’s Day shootout

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry was forced to flee the northern city of Gonaïves, where he and other government officials were attending a New Year’s Day Mass to mark the country’s independence from France, after a shootout that left one person dead and that his office cast as an attempt on his life.
POLITICS
The Independent

Dominican agents detain Haiti presidential slaying suspect

Authorities in the Dominican Republic told The Associated Press on Monday that they have detained a key suspect in the killing of Haiti’s president with help from the U.S. government.An official not allowed to speak publicly about the case said Rodolphe Jaar was being handled as a U.S. prisoner and was arrested under instruction by U.S. authorities.The official said Jaar was arrested Friday when he tried to enter the Dominican Republic, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti Jaar has not been formally charged. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney or would be extradited to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
hngn.com

Haiti’s Ti Makak Gang Shoots, Burns 2 Journalists Alive in Port-au-Prince; Third Journalist Escapes Savage Attack

Two journalists en route to interview the leader of a rival gang in Haiti were killed by members of the Ti Makak group on Thursday. According to reports, one of the journalists was savagely shot by the members of the Ti Makak gang before he was burned alive. His identity, as well as the identity of the other journalist, were confirmed by authorities.
PUBLIC SAFETY
caribbeantoday.com

One Killed in Attempted Assassination of Haitian Prime Minister

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti – A wide scale investigation has been launched following the attempted assassination of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry on Sunday morning. According to police reports, at least one person was killed and several others injured in the city of Gonaives as Henry and his entourage left a church service that was held to commemorate the country’s 218th anniversary of political independence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
albuquerqueexpress.com

UNESCO condemns killing of journalist in Myanmar

Authorities in Myanmar are being urged to conduct a full investigation into the killing of a journalist last month, reportedly during an army attack in the southeast, the UN's educational and cultural agency, UNESCO, said on Wednesday. Audrey Azoulay, the UNESCO Director-General, denounced the killing of Sai Win Aung, also...
WORLD
kdal610.com

Mexico asylum applications nearly double in 2021, Haitians top list

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The number of asylum applications in Mexico nearly doubled in 2021, the head of the country’s commission for refugee assistance said on Monday, with most applications being from Haitian and Honduran migrants. When compared to the previous year, the 131,448 applications mark an increase...
IMMIGRATION
TheDailyBeast

Haiti Prime Minister Spoke to Suspect Before and After President Was Assassinated: NYT

The man who took the reins of the government in Haiti in the aftermath of its president’s shocking assassination communicated with a prime suspect in the case before and even after the murder, according to a new report by The New York Times. Ariel Henry, Haiti’s acting prime minister, spoke to former justice ministry official Joseph Felix Badio twice on the phone the morning after President Jovenel Moïse’s death, according to phone records reviewed by the paper. After Badio—who is suspected of organizing the hit on Moïse and is on the run—was designated as wanted by the police, he visited Henry at his residence multiple times, walking past the prime minister’s security without issue, the paper found. A spokesperson for Henry’s office denied that he had any relationship with Badio, despite the phone records.
POLITICS
BET

Two Journalists Suffer Violent Deaths While Investigating Gangs In Haiti

Two journalists were killed in Haiti on Thursday (Jan. 6) by suspected gang members while reporting on the gang problems in the Caribbean nation, the Miami Herald reports. John Wesley Amady and Wilguens Louis-Saint, themselves Haitian, were shot in the Laboule 12 neighborhood in the hills above the capital Port-au-Prince, an area that is controlled by violent gangs.
MIAMI, FL
fox5atlanta.com

Police arrest suspected gang member in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. - The Athens-Clarke County Police Department's Gang Unit arrested another suspected gang member on Tuesday after an investigation indicated the suspect was involved in drug trafficking. Police arrested 22-year-old Athens resident Miquan Pittard while he was out on bond for gang and drug-related charges. Police accused him of...
ATHENS, GA
The Independent

Mexican actor gunned down at school while waiting for son

A Mexican actor was shot dead outside a sporting complex where she had gone to pick up her son earlier this week.Tania Mendoza, 42, was standing with other parents outside the sporting complex in Cuernavaca city to pick up her 11-year-old son on Tuesday when two armed men arrived on a motorbike.One of the men shot her multiple times before the two escaped, reported BBC News.Authorities have not yet made any arrests in the case though the police conducted searches after Mendoza’s killing. They have not ascertained a motive for the shooting either.Mendoza, who was also a singer, was kidnapped...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WCJB

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police arrested a trio of people, including a state of Georgia corrections officer on drug trafficking charges. Officers arrested 25-year-old Georgia corrections officer Angelique Tucker, 26-year-old Assyria Watts and 28-year-old Javorise Watkins. Officers pulled them over on December 4, and the smell of marijuana gave...
GEORGIA STATE
Vibe

Haitian Migrants Seek Refugee Status In Mexico

A new report finds a surge in Haitian migrants seeking asylum, refugee status, and other protections at Mexico’s southern border. According to the Associated Press, Mexican officials have told migrants they are unable to leave the city of Tapachula without proper travel documents or a humanitarian visa that allows them to freely travel through the country. Mexico’s Interior Ministry estimates almost 130,000 migrants, half of them Haitian, will have applied for some type of protection by the end of the year. Many of the migrants have endured journeys that can last years, several with the goal of making it to the...
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

717K+
Followers
372K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy