ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Stocks ended lower on Wall Street Friday and Treasury yields rose as investors anticipated the Federal Reserve will stay on course to raise interest rates as soon as March.

The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury hit its highest level since COVID-19 began pummeling markets at the start of 2020.

If the Fed does raise rates, it could help corral the high inflation sweeping the world. But it would also mark an end to the conditions that have put financial markets in “easy mode” for many investors.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 19.02 points, or 0.4%, to 4,677.03.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4.81 points, or less than 0.1%, to 36,231.66.

The Nasdaq fell 144.96 points, or 1%, to 14,935.90.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 26.56 points, or 1.2%, to 2,179.81.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 89.15 points, or 1.9%.

The Dow is down 106.64 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 709.07 points, or 4.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 65.50 points, or 2.9%.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Nasdaq ekes out gain to post biggest intraday rebound since February 2020

Stocks ended mostly lower but well off session lows Monday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite erasing its early plunge to eke out a small gain. The Nasdaq finished with a gain of around 7 points, or less than 0.1%, near 14,943, according to preliminary figures, after falling as much as 2.7% at its session low. The reversal marked the index's biggest intraday comeback since Feb. 28, 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished with a loss of around 163 points, or 0.4%, near 36,069 after dropping by around 592 points at its low. The S&P 500 closed with a loss of around 7 points, or 0.1%, near 4,670.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Indexes#Interest Rates#Inflation#Treasury#The Federal Reserve#Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) shed 1.12% to $328.07 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.05% to 14,942.83 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.45% to 36,068.87. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $56.26 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.07% higher to $314.27 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,670.29 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.45% to 36,068.87. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Microsoft Corp. closed $35.40 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

717K+
Followers
372K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy