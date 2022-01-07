Business Intelligence Market Outlook 2022: Big Things are Happening | Microsoft, MicroStrategy, Oracle

In 2020, the global Fiber Cement Board market size was US$ 7110 million and it is expected to reach US$ 10150 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2027. Global Fiber Cement Board key players include James Hardie, Etex Group, Cembrit, Mahaphant, Elementia, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 55%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by Europe, with a share about 20 percent. In terms of product, High Density Fiber Cement Board is the largest segment, with a share about 50%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Commercial Buildings, followed by Residential Buildings.

MARKETS ・ 12 HOURS AGO