MBS Live Recap: Is It The Jobs Report, The Fed, or Something Else?

In terms of volume, participation, and holiday closures, today was the most normal trading day in the bond market for several weeks. That was a more unfortunate fact earlier in the day as bonds hit their weakest levels in more than a month. Even at the 3pm CME close, Treasury yields remained higher on the day, but they'd at least improved in the PM hours. MBS outperformed all day, ultimately making it back to nearly unchanged levels by 4pm ET. Data was generally disregarded, further confirming the notion that markets are focused on the omicron narrative. Corporate bond issuance was also an easy scapegoat for weakness early in the day.
