MBS Live Recap: Is It The Jobs Report, The Fed, or Something Else?

Bonds began the day by resuming the selling trends seen at the end of last week. MBS hit new long-term lows and 10yr yields just barely tagged higher levels than last Friday before buyers stepped in to stop the bleeding. It's definitely too soon to say that this is evidence of the technically-motivated, corrective, value-buying that puts an end to the more acute phase of the sell-off, but we know those types of corrections always happen eventually. We also know that we'll have a better sense of potential resilience (or lack thereof) when we see how markets navigate Wednesday's events. Between now and then, there's hope. There's also today's video which discusses the switch to the 3.0 UMBS coupon (and the way you can continue following the 2.5 coupon if you prefer).

MARKETS ・ 16 HOURS AGO