Analysis: The factor that ultimately led to Arbery judge's decision

 3 days ago

Criminal defense attorney Page Pate says that the lack...

blackchronicle.com

Ahmaud Arbery Update: Ex-DA Jackie Johnson Indicted As Murder Trial Looms

After a jury returned guilty murder verdicts for the three men who killed Ahmaud Arbery, attention turned to who else could be held accountable for the modern-day lynching of the 25-year-old Black man who was racially profiled by vigilantes last year. Perhaps lost in the news of the convictions of...
Oxygen

Will They Have Any Chance Of Parole? Sentencing Set For Ahmaud Arbery's Murderers

A sentencing hearing has been set for the three Georgia men who were convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery. Gregory McMichael, 65, and his son Travis McMichael, 35, along with their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, were all convicted of murder last month in relation to the high profile murder and a judge has now scheduled the trio’s sentencing for Jan. 7, according to an order signed Monday, obtained by First Coast News. Judge Timothy R. Walmsley, who presided over the highly publiclized trial, will decide the fate of the three men in the Glynn County Courthouse that morning.
NewsBreak
Fox News

Sharpton says life sentences for 3 men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery murder 'not justice, it's accountability'

Civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton said life sentences handed down to the three men involved in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder was "not justice, it's accountability." Sharpton, founder of the civil rights group National Action Network (NAN), was outspoken throughout the Arbery trial calling it a "lynching in the 21st century" and accused comments made by the defense attorneys as "some of the most racist statements in a court of law that I've heard."
thesource.com

Sentencing For The 3 Men Convicted of Killing Ahmaud Arbery Happens Today

The three white men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery will be sentenced today. Travis and Greg McMichael along with William “Roddie” Bryan all face minimum sentences of life in prison in the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. Arbery was killed while jogging in Brunswick, Georgia, in February...
AFP

Life in jail for killers of Black American jogger

Three white men convicted of murdering African American jogger Ahmaud Arbery after chasing him in their pickup trucks were sentenced to life in prison Friday in a case that highlighted US tensions over racial justice. Travis McMichael, 35, and his father Gregory McMichael, 66, were sentenced to life without parole, while their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, who had a less-direct role in the murder and cooperated with investigators, was given life with the possibility of parole. The three were convicted in November of multiple counts of murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment for chasing down 25-year-old Arbery on February 23, 2020 as he ran through their Satilla Shores neighborhood near Brunswick, in the southern US state of Georgia. Pronouncing the sentence, Georgia Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley called the murder "a tragedy on many, many levels."
The Independent

Ahmaud Arbery: Family rejects plea deal where three murderers would be sentenced to 30 years in federal prison

The family of Ahmaud Arbery rejected an 11th-hour plea deal for the three men who murdered the Black man in Georgia in February 2020 which would have sentenced them to 30 years in federal prison on hate crimes charges.Attorney Lee Merritt said Mr Arbery’s mother Wanda Cooper-Jones had been approached by the Department of Justice about the plea deal earlier this week.The deal would have sentenced the three murderers – Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. – to 30 years in federal prison.“She rejected that offer because we believe that today the...
mediaite.com

Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Sentenced to Life in Prison, Judge Lambasts ‘Absolutely Chilling’ Murder and ‘Lack of Remorse’

Ahmaud Arbery’s killers were each sentenced to life in prison on Friday after the late 25-year-old’s family had earlier asked the court to show them no mercy. Judge Timothy Walmsley sentenced Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan to life sentences for the February 2020 killing of Arbery, who was out jogging when he was shot to death in a Georgia neighborhood.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Judge sentences Arbery's murderers to life in prison. It's ‘an exercise in accountability,’ he says

The three white men who murdered unarmed Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery nearly two years ago outside Brunswick were each sentenced on Friday to life in prison — Travis McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael, without the possibility of parole, and William “Roddie” Bryan with the possibility of parole after serving at least 30 years.
