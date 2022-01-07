ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Human Remains Found In Burned Vehicle In Southern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a dead body was found in a burned vehicle in southern Minnesota Wednesday morning.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies received a report of a burned vehicle with possible human remains inside at Beaver Creek Valley State Park in Caledonia, Minnesota, around 7:23 a.m.

Deputies on the scene confirmed there was a dead body inside the vehicle, according to the release. The vehicle was completely destroyed.

The sheriff’s office says they have not been able to identify the remains.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

CBS Minnesota

Missing 82-Year-Old Man Found Safe

UPDATE: Authorities say James Mulari was found safe. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for an 82-year-old man who went missing over the weekend. According to the sheriff’s office, James Mulari was last seen in the Park Rapids area around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. He has not returned to his home in the rural Ogema area. Mulari is described as 5-foot-5 and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red flannel button-up long sleeve shirt, gray T-shirt and black pants. (credit: Becker County Sheriff’s Office) He was driving a red 2019 Subaru Outback with the Minnesota license plate No. DWM637. Anyone who sees a vehicle or man fitting the description is asked to call the Becker County Sheriff’s Office at 218-847-2661 or their local law enforcement agency.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crews Knock Down Large Fire At Duluth Building Amid -35 Degree Wind Chills

DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Fire crews knocked down a large fire in Duluth amid extreme cold temperatures Monday morning. Shortly before 8 a.m., Duluth fire officials reported the fire at the Esmond Building. Shortly before 10 a.m., most of the roof had collapsed. Crews battled the flames amid the frigid cold for roughly seven hours before the main fire was put out. Firefighters are still on the scene, putting out hotspots. Meanwhile, utility crews are checking the power lines behind the building. (credit: Duluth Fire Department) Tenants who live in the area were evacuated, including in the Curly’s building and the area of the alley between West Superior Street and West First Street. This is the third time the building has caught on fire in the last month. According to the Duluth fire officials, the building is condemned and slated to be torn down soon.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Saturday Shooting Death Marks Minneapolis’ 1st Homicide Of 2022

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  Minneapolis police say a man died at a hospital after being shot Saturday night, marking the city’s first homicide of 2022. Officers responded to the 4200 block of 11th Avenue South around 9:40 p.m. on reports of shots fired and a crashed car. (credit: CBS) They found a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he later died. The Minneapolis Police Department did not identify the man who was killed, and said there is “limited information” about the shooting.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woodbury Police Say 2 13-Year-Olds Apprehended In Car Thefts Over Weekend

WOODBURY, Minn. (WCCO) — Woodbury Police say that they and a number of other agencies arrested two 13-year-olds over the weekend who they say were involved in various car thefts. In one incident Saturday, someone had their car stolen after parking it in their driveway and starting to unload it after a shopping trip. The resident said that they were coming back outside when they saw a teen get into the vehicle and take off, even though the owner attempted to hang onto the door as it drove away. The vehicle was located unoccupied later on on 7th Avenue in St....
WOODBURY, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 Killed, 4 Injured In Itasca County Crash

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – A man is dead and four others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Itasca County on Friday morning. According to the state patrol, around 7:45 a.m., a 25-year-old man driving a Saturn was going south on Highway 46, when he lost control and entered the northbound lane near County Road 140. There, he collided in a t-bone crash with a Toyota Tundra, which had four occupants. The four people in the Toyota were taken to a hospital and suffered non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Saturn was killed in the crash. He was identified as Jacob Jeffrey Starck, from Deer River. He was not wearing a seat belt, officials said. State patrol said the roads were snowy and icy at the time of the crash.
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Family Use Sleuth Skills To Find Missing Show Dog In Stolen Van

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A dog owner is relieved, and her award-winning pet is safe, thanks to the detective work, and kindness of a St. Paul family. Michelle Baker drove up this weekend from Iowa to show her Boxer named Jasper at Land O’ Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show at the Saint Paul RiverCentre. Jasper was kenneled in the back of her van when it was stolen Saturday morning outside of the Envision Hotel in South St. Paul. South St. Paul police released a hotel surveliience photo image of a person of interest Monday afternoon. The Wintz family from St. Paul...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Wrong-Way Driver: 3 Injured, Crash On I-35 In Chisago Co.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three people were injured after a wrong-way driver led police on a chase early Saturday morning in Chisago County. The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office says the chase started around 1 a.m. in Lent Township when police attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic offense and sped past the squad car. Police say the driver of the vehicle turned off their headlight and continued into Wyoming, Minnesota when the driver turned west onto East Vikings Boulevard and lost sight of the vehicle. Shortly after, police were notified that the driver had gone southbound onto Interstate 35. The driver was traveling on...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Charged With Murder For Stabbing Woman In St. Paul’s 1st Homicide In 2022

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A 38-year-old man is facing murder charges for a weekend stabbing in St. Paul that marked the first homicide in the capital city this year. Maurice Angelo McClinton Smith, of St. Paul, is charged with murder and burglary in connection to the Sunday afternoon assault, court documents filed in Ramsey County show. If convicted of the murder charge, he faces a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison. According to a criminal complaint, the stabbing happened at an apartment building on 180 Larpenteur Avenue West, in the North of Maryland neighborhood. Responding officers...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 Shot Dead In St. Paul’s Hamline-Midway Neighborhood

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police are investigating the city’s second homicide of the year. A man in his 30s was fatally shot at about 9:30 p.m. Monday on the 500 block of Prior Avenue North, police said. Officers found the man lying in the street when they arrived on scene. He was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was declared dead. (credit: St. Paul Police) Police said no suspects have been identified. MORE: Man Charged With Murder For Stabbing Woman In St. Paul’s 1st Homicide In 2022
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woodbury Police Recover 4 Stolen Cars, Urge Community To Be Aware Of ‘Crimes Of Opportunity’

WOODBURY, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in the east metro recovered four stolen cars over the weekend with teenagers as suspects in the cases, officials say. Law enforcement is urging public to take precautions since the crimes are often due to an opportune moment for theft. John Altman, police commander with Woodbury Public Safety, asks that residents take extra, simple steps for safety, like locking cars and not running them with keys still inside. “In most of these cases, we do see that these are crimes of opportunity,” Altman said. “You really have to pay attention to your surroundings. If you’re in your car and you’re...
WOODBURY, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Police Investigating First Homicide Of 2022

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in St. Paul say a man is in custody in connection to a fatal stabbing at an apartment building in the city’s North End neighborhood. It happened Sunday afternoon on the 100 block of Larpenteur Avenue West. Police say a 38-year-old suspect was found “outside a home a couple miles from the scene.” He was taken to Regions Hospital to be treated for exposure, before being booked at police headquarters. (credit: CBS) This is the capital city’s first homicide of the year. Last year, St. Paul set an all-time record for homicides, with 38. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 651-266-5650.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘Very Out Of Character’: Friends Of Missing Minneapolis Woman Jessica Marshik Canvas Neighborhood

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) — Friends of a missing Minneapolis woman are not giving up hope weeks after her disappearance. Police say 36-year-old Jessica Marshik was last in contact with family on Dec. 14, and hasn’t been heard from since. “Jessica is real lively and energetic. She is passionate and spunky,” said her friend Kimberly Milliard. Nearly a month after her sudden disappearance, friends of Marshik are taking matters into their own hands. They spent Saturday distributing hundreds of flyers around the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood and talking with neighbors. “For her to just go missing and not communicate with people, very, very out of character,”...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘We’re Here 24/7’: Minneapolis Firefighters Take Down Assault Suspect

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  Firefighters from Minneapolis Fire Station Eight say quick thinking and teamwork helped them take down an assault suspect who had followed a woman looking for safety late Thursday night. Fire Captain Colm Black says shortly after 7:30 p.m., he was working to move vehicles inside the station and out of the cold when he noticed something was wrong. “I walked into a scene – a car had come the wrong way down Blaisdell and pulled into our station. There was a woman to my left and a car to my right,” Black said. “The woman looked at me and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: Missing Dog Stolen From Van Outside Of St. Paul Hotel

SOUTH ST.PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The South St. Paul Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a boxer that was kenneled in the back of a van when it was stolen Saturday morning. Dog: Jasper (credit: Michelle Cramblett Baker) Police say the vehicle is a silver 2013 Chrysler Town & County with Illinois license plates AH26052. “As history has shown us many vehicles stolen during the cold weather months are used for transportation and then dumped,” the department said. “We are asking you to take look outside and up and down your block.” The owner, Michelle Cramblett Baker, shared on Facebook that her van was stolen in front of the Envision Hotel Saturday morning. Baker and her boxer Jasper were in town for the Land O’ Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show.   Baker says there is a “large cash reward” for anyone with information leading to the recovery of Jasper. Authorities ask anyone with information to call 911.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Dantrell Johnson Charged In Minneapolis Drive-By Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 28-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged in connection to a drive-by shooting in August outside of Wally’s Foods. Dantrell Deon Johnson, 28, was charged in Hennepin County with one count of drive-by shooting. According to the complaint, the day after prominent gang member Prince Martin, formerly Prince Hinton, was shot and killed in Minneapolis, there were four separate gang-related retaliatory shooting incidents. One of the shootings took place at roughly 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 8, outside of Wally’s Foods, a spot associated by the Minneapolis police with the “Lowz” gang association. The victim was struck once in the back and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fishermen Rescued After Ice Shelf Separates From Shore In Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WCCO) — Ice fishermen in Wisconsin had a rare kind of scare this weekend when a large ice shelf broke off and drifted out into the water. Darin Grieger and his buddies were part of the group of 34 people that had to be rescued by authorities in Green Bay. Grieger says soon after they got set up Saturday morning, he heard a loud crack. An hour and a half later, they noticed the ground start to move. “This gap started to grow and grow and grow,” Grieger said. “Within probably 30 seconds it was 10 feet where you’re...
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Man Chasing Woman Rams Truck Into Minneapolis Fire Station, Threatens Firefighters

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly rammed his pickup truck into a Minneapolis fire station Thursday night as firefighters were protecting a woman he was following. Shawn Coates, 52, of Minneapolis, is charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault, one count of threats of violence, and one misdemeanor count of damage to property, court documents filed in Hennepin County show. According to a criminal complaint, the woman Coates was following arrived at Minneapolis Fire Station 8 on Blasdell Avenue South around 7 p.m., telling firefighters that Coates was following her in a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

4 Teens Arrested In Attempted Edina Carjacking

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Suspects have been arrested in connection to a carjacking in Edina on Friday evening, where two teenage girls allegedly punched a driver and sprayed her with mace. The Edina Police Department says the attempted carjacking happened around 5:15 p.m. on the 4300 block of Sunnyside Road, in the city’s Country Club neighborhood. The victim reported that she was leaving a friend’s place when another vehicle pulled up next to her car and two teenage girls jumped out. The girls demanded the woman’s car and told her they had a gun. When the woman resisted, they punched her and sprayed her with mace. The teens made off with the woman’s wallet and cell phone. Authorities say that four suspects were arrested around 7 p.m. Friday. A Ramsey County deputy found the suspected vehicle at a gas station on the 900 block of Lexington Parkway in St. Paul. The driver fled the area, leaving behind three teenage girls, who were taken into custody for probable cause in connection to the Edina carjacking. The driver, an 18-year-old, was arrested for fleeing and possession of a stolen vehicle. The car was stolen Wednesday in Minneapolis, police say.
EDINA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Jose Chapa-Aguilera Allegedly Kidnapped, Assaulted Man In Brooklyn Park Home

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man from Lino Lakes has been charged and arrested for allegedly kidnapping, tying up, and assaulting a man last month. Jose Angel Chapa-Aguilera, 23, faces one count of first-degree assault and one count of kidnapping in Hennepin County. According to the criminal complaint, Brooklyn Park officers responded to a home on Ronald Place on Dec. 21. There, they found a man covered in blood, who said he had been held captive at a neighboring house since the day before. Jose Chapa-Aguilera (Credit: Brooklyn Park Police) He said that on Dec. 20, he had driven two women – one of whom he...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Amber Alert Canceled: 1-Year-Old Boy ‘Anonymously Returned’ To Mother

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities say a 1-year-old boy was found safe Friday night after he was taken in a stolen SUV in south Minneapolis. The Brooklyn Park Police Department says that 1-year-old RayRay Powell was “anonymously returned” to his mother roughly two hours after an Amber Alert was issued to cell phones and local media in the metro area. The child was missing at time when outside temperatures were in the low single digits, causing concern among those searching for him. According to a statement, Brooklyn Park police officers responded to a hang-up call around 6:30 p.m. and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
