ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patriots Safety Kyle Dugger Ruled Out For Sunday’s Game Against Dolphins

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=252pM2_0dfpIYI000

FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England secondary will be missing a key piece when the Patriots close out the regular season against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Safety Kyle Dugger has been ruled out for Week 18 with a hand injury.

The injury kept Dugger off the practice field all week, and the Patriots officially ruled him out on Friday. It will leave a huge void in the secondary, as Dugger has played 77 percent of New England’s defensive snaps this season. He has 92 total tackles and four interceptions over 15 games.

It’s also unclear if reserve defensive back Myles Bryant will make the trip to Miami, as he remains on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID list. He could potentially be activated ahead of Sunday’s game, but he missed all week of practice. That could mean another practice squad elevation for D’Angelo Ross, who was on the active roster last week against Jacksonville.

Nine players were listed as questionable after being limited participants on Friday:

C David Andrews, Shoulder
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
DB Cody Davis, Wrist
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
RB Damien Harris, Hamstring
LB Dont’a Hightower, Knee
WR Jakobi Meyers, Thigh
S Adrian Phillips, Knee
T Isaiah Wynn, Hip

On a more positive note, Nelson Agholor has cleared concussion protocol and was removed from the practice report on Friday. He is ready to go Sunday after missing the last two games. The receiver has 36 receptions on 61 targets this season for 450 yards and three touchdowns.

It will be interesting to see if Kristian Wilkerson makes New England’s game-day roster again after his two-touchdown game against the Jaguars last week. With Agholor back in the mix, Wilkerson may still see the field, potentially in place of N’Keal Harry.

The Dolphins did not list any players their Friday injury report.

Tune in to Sunday’s Patriots-Dolphins game on WBZ-TV — the flagship station of the New England Patriots. Pregame coverage begins at 11:30am with Patriots GameDay, kickoff is set for 4:25pm, and after the game tune in to TV38 for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Seven Thoughts On Mac Jones’ Performance In Patriots’ Loss To Dolphins

The New England Patriots’ Miami misery persisted Sunday afternoon. New England closed out the 2021 regular season with a 33-24 road loss to the Dolphins. It was a sloppy showing in all three phases from the Patriots, including quarterback Mac Jones, who led a fourth-quarter comeback bid but also threw a pick-six and lost a fumble.
NFL
NESN

Controversial Patriots Penalty Draws Strong Reaction From James White

Disagree with the unnecessary roughness penalty Brandon Bolden received early in Sunday’s New England Patriots game? So did James White. White, who suffered a season-ending hip injury in Week 3, took to Twitter to voice his displeasure after a controversial flag on Bolden resulted in a Miami Dolphins first down.
NFL
NESN

Brandon Bolden Speaks Out About Controversial Penalty In Patriots-Dolphins

The controversial penalty called on Brandon Bolden isn’t why the Patriots lost 33-24 to the Dolphins on Sunday, but it certainly didn’t help. During the first quarter in Miami, Bolden was called for unnecessary roughness for his tackle on Dolphins punter Michael Palardy, who was attempting to run for a first down on a fake-punt play. Replay showed Bolden barely touching Palardy — if at all. Miami wound up finishing the drive with a field goal, which loomed large after the Patriots pulled within three points on a late-game touchdown.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#American Football#Foxboro#Reserve Covid#Wrist K Nick Folk#Wr#Patriots Dolphins#Wbz Tv#The New England Patriots#Patriots Gameday
CBS Boston

Ups And Downs: Patriots Suffer Brutal Loss To Dolphins To Close Out Regular Season

BOSTON (CBS) — Stop us if you’ve heard this before: The Patriots suffered a brutal loss in Miami on Sunday. Not much went right for the Patriots in their first-ever Week 18 game, as they fell to the Dolphins, 33-24, in fairly brutal fashion. The game started ugly, didn’t get much better throughout despite the Patriots cutting it to a three-point game late, and then ended really ugly. It was a pretty typical trip to Miami for the Patriots. Mac Jones had a pair of turnovers that led to 10 Miami points, the defense couldn’t make a stop when they needed it...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

20 things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 33-24 win over New England Patriots

The Miami Dolphins aren’t advancing to the playoffs, but at least the team won’t have a sour taste in their mouth for the entire offseason. The Dolphins’ 33-24 victory over the New England Patriots, which produced the first series sweep of the Patriots in 20 years, allowed Miami to finish the 2021 season with a 9-8 record. That’s right, the same Dolphins team that began 1-7 won eight of the ...
NFL
NESN

Elandon Roberts Somehow Avoids Taunting Call After Screaming At Patriots

The NFL’s new taunting rule has made its fair share of headlines this season for better or for worse. Whether you agree or disagree with the new rule, with the way it has been called this season one could’ve expected Miami Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts to pick one up Sunday against the New England Patriots — but he somehow didn’t.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Christian Barmore Injury: Could Patriots Rookie Be Out For Playoffs?

The New England Patriots might have lost more than a game Sunday afternoon in Miami. Rookie defensive tackle Christian Barmore was carted to the locker room in the final minutes of New England’s 33-24 defeat at Hard Rock Stadium, and a postgame report from ESPN’s Mike Reiss indicated his injury could be season-ending.
NFL
Sporting News

Why did the Dolphins fire Brian Flores? Power struggle with GM Chris Grier leads to coach's departure

The biggest shock of the NFL's "Black Monday" is in. The Dolphins are parting ways with Brian Flores after just three seasons. Flores, 40, was viewed as a rising star among NFL coaches. He posted a 24-25 record during his three seasons in Miami, but his last two seasons were winning ones and during his first, the Dolphins had, arguably, the worst roster in the NFL. It was an achievement that they went 5-11, as there was legitimate talk about them being an 0-16 squad.
NFL
NBC Sports

Why this Ex-Pats LB is picking Dolphins to beat Patriots

The New England Patriots are favored over the Miami Dolphins for Sunday's regular-season finale, but one former Pats player expects an upset at Hard Rock Stadium. Rob Ninkovich was one of two ESPN reporters/analysts who picked Miami to beat New England. The ex-Patriots linebacker appeared on WEEI's "Merloni & Fauria" to explain why he believes his former team will come up short.
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots-Dolphins Week 18 Predictions

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots close out their regular season with a trip to Miami in Week 18. The Dolphins have been eliminated from the postseason, but can play some spoiler on Sunday. The Patriots still have an outside shot at winning the AFC East — and an even longer shot at the No. 1 seed — but they need to win in order to have a chance at either. Winning in Miami hasn’t been an easy task for New England over the years, with the Patriots losing three of their last four and six of their last eight trips to...
NFL
newyorkupstate.com

Boston analyst doesn’t think Bills’ Josh Allen can best Bill Belichick, Patriots again

It didn’t even take Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills 24-hours to get some potential bulletin board material out of Boston. A former New England Patriots player and current NBC Sports Boston analyst is calling his shot ahead of the WIld Card matchup between the Bills and the New England Patriots. Ted Johnson, a three-time Super Bowl champion with New England, went on record to say that he doesn’t believe that Josh Allen is capable of beating Bill Belichick and the Patriots a second time this season.
NFL
NBC Sports

Cool move: Patriots ship custom benches to Miami for Dolphins game

The New England Patriots are pulling out all of the stops to try to reverse their fortunes in Miami. The Patriots collaborated with the company Dragon Seats to have special air-conditioned benches shipped to Miami for use in their regular-season finale against the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. According to...
NFL
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
44K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy