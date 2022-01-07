ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

IRS issues new guidance on COVID relief payments and taxes

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today updated its frequently asked questions (FAQs) on 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit (FS-2022-02)...

WLOS.com

Tax refund 2022: Why the IRS might send you a smaller refund

UNDATED (WKRC) - Expecting a big tax check this year? Tax experts are saying some people could see a smaller check than they're used to thanks to the Child Tax Credit. President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan expanded the Child Tax Credit from $2,000 per child to $3,6000 for reach kid under age 6 and $3,000 for those between 6 to 17, according to CBS News. However, half of those expanded credits were paid out in monthly checks from July through December.
INCOME TAX
leedaily.com

Stimulus Check 2022: Live Updates on Fourth Stimulus Check, Tax Refunds & Other Federal Programmes

Citizens hoping for fourth stimulus checks, there might be bad news. There isn’t any confirmation or update from the federal government about the fourth stimulus checks. But still, numerous financial support programs can help Americans fight the crisis in this pandemic situation. State governments have taken the matter into their hands and have launched several incentive programs.
INCOME TAX
State
Washington State
MarketRealist

Zelle IRS Rules Are Changing in 2022, No New Taxes Are Due

Zelle, a third-party payment app that enables convenient mobile transactions, will see some changes in 2022. Clearly, people are using the service. In 2020, Zelle reached a record $307 billion sent in 1.2 billion transactions. Is any of the money taxable by the IRS?. Article continues below advertisement. During the...
INCOME TAX
morningbrew.com

The Treasury Department warns that IRS delays are ahead

Even though tax filing season is just around the corner (opening January 24 with an April 18 deadline), the typically joyful and charismatic IRS has a case of the blues. On Monday, the Treasury Department warned that the agency has had a rough year and taxpayers should expect delays as returns are processed.
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

Tax season begins two weeks early due to virus, IRS funding

WASHINGTON (AP) — This year’s tax filing season will begin on Jan. 24, 17 days earlier than last year, the Internal Revenue Service announced Monday. The IRS is warning that a resurgence of COVID-19 infections on top of less funding authorization from Congress than the Biden administration had requested could make this filing season particularly challenging.
WASHINGTON, DC
Republic Monitor

IRS Stimulus Check Update For 2022, Find Out If You Qualify

As a result of the virus and the measures implemented in response to it, governments worldwide have been forced to offer financial assistance to families and individuals in need. Some states are offering financial aid in place of the federal stimulus checks that were previously available as the prospect of a fourth stimulus payment in the United States appears to be receding, according to MARCA.
ECONOMY
foodcontessa.com

This Year, $250 Biweekly Stimulus Checks Are Available; Determine If You Are Eligible

State governments have begun delivering cash to individuals, as the federal government debates the potential of a fourth stimulus payment. According to The Sun, if specific economic circumstances are satisfied, automatic stabilisers will deliver money directly to Americans, without the consent of local or federal legislators. Uncertainty Regards Another Round...
INCOME TAX
AOL Corp

Which Social Security Recipients Will Get an Extra $200 in January?

The 2022 COLA increases have been applied to new Social Security payments for January, and the first checks have already started to hit bank accounts. This year, the highest COLA ever will be applied to benefits, with a 5.9% increase to account for rampant and sudden inflation during the pandemic.
BUSINESS
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: tax refunds coming soon, be prepared

In coming weeks the IRS will begin issuing tax refunds. It’s important to make sure it’s deposited into the correct bank account. Make sure to watch your mail. This not only ensures you receive necessary documentation, but your address is correctly on file. IRS letters sent for tax...
INCOME TAX
Mark Hake

The IRS Has a New $600 Rule for 2022 For All Gig Economy Workers

First, here is not what is happening. The IRS is not going to monitor your account for your transactions. A number of reports emerged that the IRS was going to "monitor" all bank accounts over $600. A recent USA Today article correctly puts this report to bed. It's not going to happen.
Republic Monitor

Stimulus Check Update: New Payments are Waiting for This Group of People This January

More stimulus checks are planned to be deployed by the US government in order to offer the required safeguards. In a recently published article in Marca, there will be another stimulus payment in January for many families to aid them with living expenses due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19 spreading throughout the United States and continues to negatively impact thousands of lives.
ECONOMY
leedaily.com

Fourth Stimulus Check 2022: $1,400 Payment on Offer in the USA

In the United States, people could be in the queue to get a stimulus check payment of $1,400 early in 2022, but there’s a definite requirement that must be followed by recipients. Do you want to have children? A particular proportion of the government assistance will be sent either...
ECONOMY
