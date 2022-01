A policeman said he was “honestly shocked” to see a motorist had driven for more than 30 miles with the rear end of his vehicle hanging off after crashing his Porsche on the M25 in Kent Pc Serge Hadfield, from Surrey Police stopped the vehicle after it was called in by a member of the public on December 26 and was surprised to see the bumper “literally bouncing out of the small boot”.“(He) also couldn’t believe that we had only had one call on it at the time,” Surrey Police told the PA news agency.They tweeted an image of...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 15 DAYS AGO