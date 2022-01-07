ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Oklahoma police officer gets 25 years for 2014 killing

By Via AP news wire
 3 days ago

A former Oklahoma police officer was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison for the 2014 killing of his daughter's boyfriend after being convicted of second-degree murder the fifth time he went on trial in the case.

U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell sentenced Shannon Kepler 61, to 300 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. He also ordered Kepler, a former Tulsa police officer, to pay restitution to cover the cost of a headstone for Jeremey Lake, who was 19 years old when Kepler killed him.

“Kepler, at the time, was sworn to uphold the law but instead made a series of decisions that led to the young man's murder," U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said in a statement. “Today's 25-year sentence provides a measure of justice to Mr. Lake's family, though I know their healing continues."

Kepler's attorney, Stan Monroe, didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment about the sentence. He previously indicated that Kepler plans to appeal his conviction.

Kepler testified at his trial that he fired in self-defense because he thought Lake had pointed a handgun at him. No gun was found at the scene.

The trial was Kepler's fifth but his only one on federal charges. His first three murder trials in state court ended with hung juries. The fourth trial ended with a manslaughter conviction and a 15-year prison term, but the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals overturned that conviction based on a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that found that Oklahoma lacks jurisdiction for crimes that happen on tribal reservations in which the defendants or victims are tribal citizens.

Kepler is a citizen of the Muscogee Nation and the shooting occurred on land within the tribe’s historic reservation.

Comments / 63

Texacona
3d ago

do you blame him for using that defense?! worked time and time again and the other cops got away with it. Alot of cops are criminals

Reply(16)
30
chris
2d ago

Another bad apple of cops just doing what they have always done use there power of authority sometimes don’t always work though

Reply
20
True Independent
2d ago

He killed a 19 year old kid for dating his white daughter. Good thing this doesn't happen in America.

Reply(3)
12
The Independent

The Independent

